Cathy A. Crews, 65, of 7 E. Second St., Oil City, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at home following an extended illness.
Born Oct. 16, 1955 in Cooperstown, she was the daughter of the late Wallace and Alice Tarr.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cathy A. Crews, 65, of 7 E. Second St., Oil City, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at home following an extended illness.
Born Oct. 16, 1955 in Cooperstown, she was the daughter of the late Wallace and Alice Tarr.
John Louis Bohlen passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Clarion Hospital from COVID-19 complications.
Cathy A. Crews, 65, of 7 E. Second St., Oil City, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at home following an extended illness.
Edward H. Culbertson, 87, of Franklin, passed away at 8:40 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at UPMC Northwest.
James C. Davis III, of 1847 Hill City Road, Seneca, passed away unexpectedly at 8:02 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, from an acute sudden illness.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Donna Lee McEntyre, a Fountain, Colorado resident since 1985, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021.
John F. Sobina, 95, passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at the Independence Village in Aurora, Ohio.
Margaret "Peg" Umstead, 89, of Route 38, Cranberry, went to be with the Lord early Friday morning, Jan. 15, 2021, at Clarion Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Margaret E. "Peggy" Roser, 82, of Oil City, formerly of Plum Township and Seneca, died at Oakwood Heights in Oil City early Thursday morning, Jan. 14, 2021, due to the COVID-19 virus.
Thomas "Tom" Jolly Townley of Oil City passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital.
Robert J. Banner, 64, formerly of Fryburg passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Snyder Memorial in Marienville.
Wayne James Carlson, 62, of Mercer, formerly of the Eau Claire-Emlenton area, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at his residence of natural causes.
Brenda E. Conner, 71, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.
John P. "Jack" Milford Jr., 80, of Parker, passed away Wednesday evening Jan. 13, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital of complications due to COVID-19 virus.
Chadd Edward Murray, 49, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at his home.
Robert J. Banner, 64 , formerly of Fryburg, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Snyder Memorial in Marienville.
Kimberly Ann Bowser, 55, of Rimersburg, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Lee Roy F. Grosch, 81, of Clarion, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Clarion Hospital.
On Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, Karen A. Kolhagen, often known as Gypsy, passed peacefully from this world to join her beloved late husband "Hallie" with her daughter Marcie by her side.
Thomas A. Madras, age 85, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at his home in Herculaneum, Missouri.
Barbara Jo Mathieson, 62, of Franklin, entered the Kingdom of Heaven Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, after a long illness.
Thomas Jolly Townley of Oil City passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
Richard A. Trusik, age 68, of West Hickory, formerly of Allison Park, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at his home in West Hickory.
Elaine Lee "Lainey" Whitling, 76, of Rockland, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, following a lengthy battle with cancer.
Anna E. Miller, 84, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday morning, Jan. 12, 2021, at Marquette Hospice House in Meadville.
Lorena Glenn, 72, of Harrisville, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at AHN Grove City.
Larry E. Jordan, 74, of Rimersburg, passed away early Tuesday morning Jan. 12, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
Reverend Kathryn A. Reitz, 71, of Sligo, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the Butler Memorial Hospital.
Bernadette T. Greenawalt Lucas, 92, of Mayport, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Joyce L. Sargent, 80, of 12 Wabash Ave., Oil City, died at 9:32 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at her home, after an extended illness.
Linda Rose (Lehner) Brinker, 72, of Hawthorn passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at home after a brief intense battle with cancer. Born Sept. 28, 1948, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Glenn "Jello" and Rose Esther (Butler) Lehner.
Milford Luree Fox Jr., "JR", 87, of Henry's Bend died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.
Ellen Jane Kahle Hejna, age 69, of Clarion, and formerly of New Bethlehem and Butler, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Thomas J. Freeman, 64, of Oil City, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca surrounded by his family and his priest, after a brief illness.
Marie I. DiDominic Green, 92, passed away peacefully in the late afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
Martha Jeanne (Johnston) Laughlin, 91, of New Bethlehem, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor.
Kathryn Ann Eakin Miller, of Hilton Head, South Carolina and Breckenridge, Colorado died Dec. 28, 2020, a victim of the devastating pancreatic cancer.
R.K. "Bud" Reinhart, age 90, of Valencia, formerly Franklin, went peacefully Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Ruth M. Vasey, 93, a well-known highly respected St. Petersburg resident, went to be with the Lord early Sunday morning, Jan. 10, 2021, at New Haven Court at Clearview following a brief illness.
Peggy Ann Vistins, 84, passed away in the early evening of Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Cut your own - Oak, Maple, Cherry - Truckload prices. (81…
FOUND wedding ring in Walmart Parking lot. Call 814-676-5…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
Canal Township Supervisors will hold their 2021 monthly m…
The Venango County Regional Planning Commission meeting f…
Computer Repair and Sales. Housecalls. Networking. Virus …
Demo Model Sale Samsung electric dryer demo model reg $79…