Charles Burton Kaltenbaugh, 96, of Sandy Lake, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, August 12, 2022.
Charles was born in Millcreek Twp on November 25, 1925 to the late Albert J. and Lois G (Andrews) Kaltenbaugh. He was a graduate of Sandy Lake High School and went on to earn his Bachelors of Science Degree from Houghton College.
Judith M. “Judy” Scott, 63, of Eldorado, Parker, and Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center, Sligo passed away Wednesday evening Aug. 10, 2022, at Clarion Hospital following a series of health complications.
Linda L. Bender Howell,71, of Perry Township, Parker, passed away Wednesday evening Aug. 10, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital following a nearly two month long illness. She was the wife of Jim Howell, who survives.
A celebration of life for Louis Foster, who died April 26, 2022, and Steve Foster, who died Nov. 14, 2021, will be held at the Nature Lodge at Two Mile Run Park on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. Lunch will be provided.