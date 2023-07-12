Charles “Chuckles” Sutley

Charles “Chuckles” Sutley

The family of Charles “Chuckles” Sutley announced his passing on July 10, 2023 at the age of 74, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s, which he nicknamed “Parky,” and loved to tell how it improved his fishing by incessantly jigging the hand that held his fishing pole and bait.

Chuck will be missed by his wife of almost 52 years, Linda “Lin” (Bartholomew); his daughters, Jennifer Bresee and PJ (Tim Jr.) Vogt; two grandchildren, Mark Bresee and Amanda Bresee; a sister, Crystal (Stephen) Hodak and a sister-in-law, Ruth Sutley; as well as numerous other family members and friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Sutley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Helen Kelley Hale
Obituaries

Helen Kelley Hale

Helen Kelley Hale, 95, of Oil City, passed away at 6:50 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, at UPMC Hamot in Erie after a brief illness.

Carol A. Snow
Obituaries

Carol A. Snow

Carol A. Snow, 79, of Titusville, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023, at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Charles 'Chuckles' Sutley
Obituaries

Charles 'Chuckles' Sutley

The family of Charles “Chuckles” Sutley announced his passing on July 10, 2023 at the age of 74, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s, which he nicknamed “Parky,” and loved to tell how it improved his fishing by incessantly jigging the hand that held his fishing pole and bait.

Larry J. Jamison
Obituaries

Larry J. Jamison

Larry J. Jamison, 81, of Perryville, Clarion County, passed away peacefully while in the company of his loving family Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Sewickley following short-term illness.

Byrl 'Pete' Shaffer
Obituaries

Byrl 'Pete' Shaffer

Byrl “Pete” Shaffer, 86, of Oakwood Heights, formerly of Rocky Grove, passed away Saturday morning, July 8, 2023 at Oakwood Heights.

Ruth P. Donahey
Obituaries

Ruth P. Donahey

Ruth P. Donahey, 87, a resident of the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville, passed away Sunday July 9, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Obituaries

Martin Wells Anderson

Martin Wells Anderson, 73, of Harrisville, formerly of Seneca, passed away on July 8, 2023 at the Autumn Grove Care Center in Harrisville.

Obituaries

Helen Hale

Helen Hale, 95, of Oil City, passed away at UPMC Hamot on Monday, July 10, 2023. A complete obituary will be published on Wednesday.

Mildred 'Jean' Stahlman
Obituaries

Mildred 'Jean' Stahlman

Mildred “Jean” Stahlman, 82, of Knox, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2023 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center.

Marlene Laverne Stewart
Obituaries

Marlene Laverne Stewart

Marlene Laverne Stewart, 91, of Verland North, previously Polk State Center, Polk passed away on July 5, 2023 at Allegheny Health Network Hospital in Wexford.

Obituaries

Furthermore - Domer H. Ritchey

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.

Frederic J. 'Spike' Craig
Obituaries

Frederic J. 'Spike' Craig

Frederic J. “Spike” Craig, 69, a lifelong well-known Chicora resident, passed away while in the company of his loving wife and family on Saturday afternoon July 8, 2023 at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot following a brief illness.

Shirley Bruce Clark
Obituaries

Shirley Bruce Clark

Shirley Bruce Clark, 94, Stoneboro, passed away July 7, 2023 at St. Paul’s Homes in Greenville after a period of declining health.

Judith L. 'Judy' Ziegler
Obituaries

Judith L. 'Judy' Ziegler

Judith L. “Judy” Ziegler, 80, of Seneca, died at Oakwood Heights in Oil City Saturday morning, July 8, 2023 following a period of declining health.

John Victor Lerch
Obituaries

John Victor Lerch

John Victor Lerch, 71, of Rimersburg, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Robert J. Udovic
Obituaries

Robert J. Udovic

Robert J. Udovic, 88, of Seneca, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Collins House in Franklin.

Domer H. Ritchey
Obituaries

Domer H. Ritchey

Domer H. Ritchey, 70, of Emlenton, passed away on the morning of Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on June 18, 1953, in Venango County, to the late Harold “Pete” and Geraldine E. (Ohler) Ritchey.

Mary Eileen Wagner
Obituaries

Mary Eileen Wagner

Mary Eileen Wagner, 86, of North Riverview Drive, Parker, passed away early Friday morning, July 7, 2023 at Grove City Medical Center.

Randall (Randy) Alan Baker
Obituaries

Randall (Randy) Alan Baker

Randall “Randy” Alan Baker, 62 of Carlton peacefully walked into Glory Thursday, July 6, 2023 from the Cleveland Clinic. Born, September 21, 1960 in Franklin he was the son of Richard and Anna Yurkanin Baker. He married Terri Ann Ames on June 27, 1981 and she survives.

Denise D. Bickel
Obituaries

Denise D. Bickel

Denise D. Bickel, 52, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie from an unexpected health condition.

Terri L. Dunkle
Obituaries

Terri L. Dunkle

Terri L. Dunkle, beloved father, grandfather, and friend, peacefully passed away on July 3, 2023 at the age of 80. He embraced life with a spirit of curiosity and ambition, leaving behind a legacy of love, wisdom, and cherished memories. Though his physical presence will be deeply missed, hi…

Sally L. Murray Henry
Obituaries

Sally L. Murray Henry

Sally L. Murray Henry, 73, of Chicora went home to the Lord while in the company of her loving husband at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot Saturday morning, July 1, 2023.

Julie Ann Logue
Obituaries

Julie Ann Logue

Julie Ann Logue, 47, of Seven Fields, formerly of Franklin, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, passed away on July 1, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Margaret E. 'Marge' Scott
Obituaries

Margaret E. 'Marge' Scott

Margaret E. “Marge” Scott, 86, a well-known resident of 326 Egbert Street, Rocky Grove, died peacefully at 11:03 a.m. Friday, June 16, 2023 in her home.

Phyllis M. (Uplinger) Taylor
Obituaries

Phyllis M. (Uplinger) Taylor

Phyllis M. (Uplinger) Taylor, 91, of Mechanicsburg, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2023 in Mechanicsburg at Harmony at West Shore in Personal Care.

Norma M. Cairns
Obituaries

Norma M. Cairns

Norma M. Cairns, 91, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following an extended illness.

Obituaries

Branton N. Cornor

Branton N. Cornor, age 46, of Oil City, perished as a result of a house fire on Charlton Street in Cornplanter Township, on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Vincent C. Widmer
Obituaries

Vincent C. Widmer

Vincent C. Widmer, a devoted family man and hardworking nurseryman, passed away on June 29, 2023, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on Oct. 5, 1937, in New Kensington. Vincent was 85 years old at the time of his passing.

Sylvia J. Woodburne
Obituaries

Sylvia J. Woodburne

Sylvia J. Woodburne, nee Frank, of Fresno CA, formerly of Riverside CA and Rochester, NY, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, after a short period of declining health, with her husband by her side.

Mary I. Albaugh
Obituaries

Mary I. Albaugh

Mary I. Albaugh, 81, of Oil City, died on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Oakwood Heights Nursing Home after an extended illness.

Sally A. Reed
Obituaries

Sally A. Reed

Sally A. Reed of Tidioute passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville.