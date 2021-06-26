Charles E. Fetterolf

Patricia Ann Guntrum Anderson, 80, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness. Her death follows that of her husband Paul Anderson, who died May 8, 2021.
Tim Miller, 55, of Seneca, formerly of Tionesta, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday morning, June 21, 2021, surrounded by his loving family, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Charles "Chuck" Thoma was a unique guy. He was happiest at home with his wife of 45 years and outside on his farm. Chuck was a retired wildlife biologist and those that knew him best knew that his love for nature was cultivated by his dream job with the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Charles …
Funeral services for Gerald J. Seigworth will be held Saturday, June 26, at 1 p.m. in the Reinsel Funeral Home. The Rev. Randy Kightlinger will preside. Mr. Seigworth died Feb. 12, 2021, at his home at the age of 83.