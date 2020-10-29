Charles E. "Sonny" Mosbey, 87, of Franklin, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the Caring Place in Franklin.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Mosbey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Periods of rain. High 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Rain likely. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: October 29, 2020 @ 9:26 am
Charles E. "Sonny" Mosbey, 87, of Franklin, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the Caring Place in Franklin.