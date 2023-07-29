Charles F. Buchman, 81, of Marienville, died Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Penn Highlands Brookville.

Born on November 20, 1941 in Cleveland, Ohio, he was the son of the late Carl and Lenore Franz Buchman.

James (Jim) A. Smith
James (Jim) A. Smith of Hickory, North Carolina, died peacefully, surrounded by family, on July 23, 2023, at age 89. Jim was a devoted family man who was blessed with five children and a loving wife of 45 years, Linda Smith.

Donald J. 'Donnie' Myers
Donald J. “Donnie” Myers, 84, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

Beverly Mae Myers
Beverly Mae Myers, age 56 of Knox, passed away early Friday morning, July 28, 2023 at her home following a lengthy illness.

Patricia L. MacCartney

Patricia L. MacCartney, age 89, passed away on July 24, 2023 in Chesapeake, VA. She was born on May 2, 1934 in Claysville. Patricia previously resided in Franklin.

Kathryn 'Kate' M. Larrow
Kathryn “Kate” M. Larrow, 85, of Leeper, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, where she resided and was cared for lovingly, most especially by her nurse Beverly who Kate affectionately renamed Pam.

Ann E. Switzer
Ann E. Switzer, 79, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday July 25, 2023 at UPMC-Transitional Care Unit in Seneca after an extended illness.

Richard E. 'Dick' Gipe
Richard E. “Dick” Gipe, 87, of Oil City passed away peacefully, Wednesday, July 26 at Oakwood Heights, with his wife, Janet Gipe and Pastor Josh Botts praying by his side.

Richard E. Stevenson
Richard E. Stevenson, 67, formerly of Titusville passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Sugar Creek Station Nursing Home in Franklin.

Dorothy P. Smith

Dorothy P. Smith, 92, of Shippenville, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Jeffrey A. Shull

Jeffrey A. Shull, 62 of Twin Falls, ID, passed away at his home on July 12, 2023. Shull was born in Franklin.

Mary E. Bartley
Mary E. Bartley, 85, of Clarion passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of July 25, 2023, at the Clarion Hospital.

Wayne R. Hogue
Wayne R. Hogue, 74, of Seneca, a well-known Tippery resident, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at UPMC Hamot in Erie early Sunday evening, July 23, 2023.

Dorothy M. Krepp
Dorothy M. Krepp, 89, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023, surrounded by her family at The Caring Place, Franklin.

Belinda 'Cass' Thomas
Belinda “Cass” Thomas, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, left this earth on July 21, 2023, at the young age of 60.

Service set for Rebecca B. Nelson

Family and friends of Rebecca B. Nelson of Pleasantville, who passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023, may attend a celebration of her life at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Titusville Free Methodist Church, 42490 State Highway 27 in Titusville, with Pastor Tim Maybray officiating.

David R. FitzGerald

A memorial service for Grove City resident David R. FitzGerald, who passed away June 1, 2023, as a result of a motor vehicle accident, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Franklin Elks Lodge.

Service set for Harold 'Bud' Price

  • From staff reports

A memorial service with graveside military honors has been scheduled for Harold “Bud” Price of Knox who passed away on Jan. 29, 2023 at the age of 82.

Donald S. “Scotty” Wolfkiel
Donald S. “Scotty” Wolfkiel, 77, of Franklin, passed away at 7:08 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation where he has resided for the past year.

Marcella (Marcy) D. Rathburn
Marcella (Marcy) D. Rathburn (formerly McCleary) of 320 Crestview Dr. Franklin, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 after a short illness. She would have celebrated her 92nd birthday on August 6. She lived with her daughter and son-in-law for the last several years.

Robert “Bob” Kalamajka
A celebration of life for Bob Kalamajka will be held on Monday July 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM in Calvary Cemetery, Oil City. His ashes will be buried to complete his final journey. Friends and family are invited.

Barbara Ann "Bobbie" Watkins

Barbara Ann “Bobbie” Watkins, 97, formerly of Polk, passed away Sunday July 16, 2023 in Midlothian, Texas. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 29 at the Franklin Library, where she was a volunteer.

Donald Everett Bloomster
Donald Everett Bloomster, 94, of Erie, formerly of Marienville, passed from this life to his Eternal Life on July 18, 2023, holding his wife, Shirley’s hand.