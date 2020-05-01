Charles J. Wilson, age 82, of State College, formerly of Clarion, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Hershey Medical Center.
Charlie was born and raised in Clarion. He graduated from Clarion High School and went on to Penn State where he received several degrees. He taught many classes. His last years at Penn State University he worked for ARL, after this, he retired. But he was not done. Toastmasters being one of his favorites. He traveled the world giving a great speech and winning contests. He also enjoyed local community theatre, having been in many of the productions.