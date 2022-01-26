Charles Lewis Latchaw

Charles Lewis Latchaw

Charles Lewis Latchaw, 91, of North Tonawanda, N.Y., formerly of Franklin, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in New York.

Born July 18, 1930, in Franklin, he was the son of the late Herbert Leroy and Cleo (Orr) Latchaw.

Esther 'Grace' Corbett
Esther 'Grace' Corbett

On Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at 11:45 a.m., Esther “Grace” Corbett passed away after a period of declining health surrounded by her family at her home.

George C. Coulter
George C. Coulter

George C. Coulter, age 74, of Conneaut Lake, passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his children.

Terry F. Topor
Terry F. Topor

Terry F. Topor, 57, of Edinboro, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at Saint Vincent Health Center in Erie.

Michael Catanzaro
Michael Catanzaro

Michael Catanzaro, 59, passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, of natural causes. He resided at Sugar Creek Station.

Michael Catanzaro, 59, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, of natural causes. He resided at Sugar Creek Station and is survived by his parents, Richard and Judith Catanzaro of Kennerdell.

Gary A. Wilson
Gary A. Wilson

Gary A. Wilson, 80, of Seneca, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Jennie Leona Forsythe

Jennie Leona Forsythe, 75, of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully, after succumbing to the COVID-19 virus, even though she had been vaccinated, early Monday morning, Jan. 24, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Barbara J. Carson
Barbara J. Carson

Barbara J. Carson, 83, of Pleasantville, passed away Saturday morning Jan. 22, 2022 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Ethel R. McCartney Burch
Ethel R. McCartney Burch

Ethel R. McCartney Burch, 96, of Franklin, died peacefully at 9:08 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Oakwood Heights of Oil City following complications of COVID-19.

Donna Mae Davidson
Donna Mae Davidson

Donna Mae Davidson, 67, of Clarion, passed away at 12:10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at her home following a brief illness.

Gerald C. Kelly Jr.
Gerald C. Kelly Jr.

Gerald C. Kelly Jr., 57, of Austintown, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s in Youngstown.

Steve J. Marbich
Steve J. Marbich

Steve J. Marbich, 90, a resident of 352 Crestview Drive, Franklin, died peacefully at 5:24 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in UPMC Northwest, Seneca, following a period of declining health.

Ronald E. Shaffer
Ronald E. Shaffer

Ronald E. Shaffer, 85, of Tionesta, and formerly of New Bethlehem, died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. He was born Sept. 27, 1936, in Fairmount City (Clarion County), son of the late Ken and Betty (Bish) Shaffer.

Paul Joseph Lauer
Paul Joseph Lauer

Paul Joseph Lauer, 95, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home in Shippenville surrounded by family members on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

Devon J. McClelland

Devon J. McClelland, 28, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. He is survived by his mother, LaVonne; his son, Devon Jr., and his brother, Zackery.

Elsie M. Croyle
Elsie M. Croyle

Elsie M. Croyle, 92, of Rimersburg, passed away on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Helen L. (Adams) Hollingsworth
Helen L. (Adams) Hollingsworth

Helen L. (Adams) Hollingsworth, 84, of Cabot, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Concordia in Cabot, Pennsylvania, with her husband by her side.

Richard Martin Coast Jr. 'Rick'
Richard Martin Coast Jr. 'Rick'

Richard Martin Coast Jr. “Rick,” 64, of Barkeyville, (Irwin Township), passed away at home, with his wife by his side, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after a lengthy battle with health issues. Rick fought like crazy to be here for his wife and sons, but he is at peace and without pain now.

Jerry E. Shaffer
Jerry E. Shaffer

Jerry E. Shaffer, 50, of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, after a short period of declining health.

Thomas A. Young
Thomas A. Young

Thomas A. Young, 87, of Kennerdell, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca with his loving family by his side.

Paul A. Chandler
Paul A. Chandler

Paul A. Chandler, age 95, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Friday morning, Jan. 21, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.

Mary E. McCauley
Mary E. McCauley

Mary E. McCauley, 93, formerly of Oil City, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in the loving care of Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Brian F. Brubaker
Brian F. Brubaker

Brian F. Brubaker, 79, of Tylersburg passed away Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Nancy Musser
Nancy Musser

Nancy Musser, 72 of Cochranton, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the Paramount Center in Bethel Park.

Jeanne Ruth McElhatten
Jeanne Ruth McElhatten

Jeanne Ruth McElhatten, age 71, of Shippenville, entered into her eternal life in Heaven with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Jan. 15th, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Mrs. Shirley Ann Tracy Kirkwood
Mrs. Shirley Ann Tracy Kirkwood

Mrs. Shirley Ann Tracy Kirkwood, 93, formerly of Titusville, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at St. Luke’s Health — The Vintage Hospital in Houston, Texas.

Richard Martin Coast Jr. "Rick"
Richard Martin Coast Jr. “Rick”

Richard Martin Coast Jr. “Rick,” 64, of Barkeyville, (Irwin Township), passed away at home, with his wife by his side, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after a lengthy battle with health issues. Rick fought like crazy to be here for his wife and sons, but he is at peace and without pain now.

Linda Blair Miller

Linda Blair Miller, a writer and public relations specialist, died Dec. 23, 2021 at Wilson Health Care Center in Gaithersburg, Maryland after battling a long illness with Multiple Sclerosis. She was a resident of Leesburg, Virginia, where she had retired after living in Seattle, Wash. and Po…