Charles R. Lineman, 88, of Cranberry, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.
He was born in Ridgway, Elk County, on Jan. 9, 1931, to the late William Ralph and Grace (Smith) Lineman.
He was a 1949 graduate of Cranberry High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and was stationed in Germany. He was honorably discharged on Oct. 8, 1953.
Charlie enjoyed doing yard work, cutting firewood, fishing, woodworking and building beautiful furniture for his family members.
Mr. Lineman was a self-employed truck driver for many years, before going to work at Seneca Hardwood Lumber Company in Cranberry, from where he retired in 1993.
He was married on Sept. 17, 1955, at Grace E.C. Church in Ninevah to the former Susan O'Neil. She survives.
Also surviving are two children: Stephen Charles Lineman and his wife Donna, and Amy Sue Kapp and her husband Tony, all of Cranberry; three brothers: Rudolph "Jack" Lineman and his wife Donna of Cranberry, Robert Lineman and his wife Beverly of Cranberry, and Ray Lineman of York, South Carolina; three sisters: Carol Jarrett of Annandale, Virginia, Mary Ann Lineman of Franklin, North Carolina, and Patricia Lineman of New Port Richey, Florida; a sister-in-law, Donna Lineman of Seneca; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas Lineman, and Theodore Lineman and his wife, Roxie.
At Mr. Lineman's request, there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held, and those details will be announced at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cranberry United Methodist Church, 7212 US 322, Cranberry 16319; the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main St., Seneca 16346; or to a charity of one's choice.
To express online condolences to the Lineman family, please visit http://www.hilebest.com.