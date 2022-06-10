Cheri L. Wilson, 75, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 9, 2022, at her home.
Born Sept. 25, 1946 in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Fred Walter and Mary Edna Crownoble Gustafson.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cheri L. Wilson, 75, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 9, 2022, at her home.
Born Sept. 25, 1946 in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Fred Walter and Mary Edna Crownoble Gustafson.
Donald Wallace Texter passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
Cheri L. Wilson, 75, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 9, 2022, at her home.
Judy M. McQuiston, 79, of Jackson Township, Mercer, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at her residence.
Mary L. Winger, 86, of Oil City, died at 12:32 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, after an extended illness.
Timothy D. Stempin, 69, of Franklin, passed away at 2:31 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Christina J. S. “Chris” Barletta, 56, passed away unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at her home at 11:30 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022.
Randy Stoneback, age 62, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family Saturday, June 4th, 2022.
There will be a combination celebration of life/birthday celebration for Donna Mae Davidson at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the home of Mary Hicks, 38857 Chester Ridge Road, Centerville 16404.
A graveside service for Thomas A. Young, who died Jan. 18, 2022, at the age of 87, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Knox Union Cemetery.
Members of Edenberg Lodge #550 of Knox will hold a Masonic service for Joseph Alvin Ritts at 4 p.m. Thursday at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.
A graveside service for Robert C. Allen will be held Saturday, June 18, at 11:30 a.m. at Pleasantview Cemetery, 706 Old Route 8, Harrisville.
On Saturday, June 4, 2022, Sheila Lorraine Flockerzi, age 73, of President Township, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, gained her angel wings and took her place in Heaven, at the end of the Rainbow Bridge, to welcome all of the dogs and cats into Heaven, with treats in both hands.
Tim H. Keighley, 67, of Limestone, passed away Sunday morning, June 5, 2022, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville following a courageous battle with cancer.
On April 11th, 2022, Jesse Mae Chrispen-Hanlon, signed off for a final time on Earth, to take rest in a place much more loving than Oil City — Heaven.
Donald Gale Hicks, age 65, of Titusville, with his family by his side, left this world to go be with his parents on Sunday, June 5th, 2022.
Ernest L. Dunkel, 97, of Columbia, Tenn., formerly of Oil City, passed away Saturday June 4, 2022 in Columbia.
Rendale D. McCanna, 75, of Clarendon, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at his residence.
Carol “Cricket” L. Cross, 74, of Springfield, Ohio, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Forest Glen Assisted Living in Springfield, Ohio.
William W. “Bill” Hunter, 59, of Oil City, passed away at his residence on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
James R. “Willie” Williamson, 73, of Kane, formerly of Clarion, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Andover Village Skilled Nursing Facility in Andover, Ohio.
Joseph Alvin Ritts, age 95, of Mount Jewett and formerly of Salem Township, Clarion County, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Lutheran Home in Kane.
Dale R. Dunlap, 52, of Darlington, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia of Cabot.
John L. “Jack” Baker passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh. He was 77 years old.
Mildred Helen “Millie” Teeter, 89, a resident of The Caring Place in Franklin, died there peacefully at 11:38 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, following a period of declining health, with family at her bedside.
Joseph Alvin Ritts, age 95 of Mount Jewett and formerly of Salem Township, Clarion County, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Lutheran Home in Kane.
Nancy F. Shook, 73, of Sligo, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital in Butler.
Martha Joyce Davis (Hamilton), beloved mother and grandmother went peacefully to be with the Lord May 24th, 2022.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Dave on Saturday, June 25, beginning at 1 p.m. at his home at 740 Horn Road, Oil City. Attendees are encouraged to wear anything “camo” as that was Dave’s favorite attire.
Shirley J. King, 85, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Parker Personal Care Home.
Julie A. (Winters) Martz, 34, of Seneca, passed away unexpectedly due to diabetic complications on Monday, May 30, 2022, while enjoying her favorite pastime, camping with her family in Ashtabula, Ohio.
John F. Gregory Jr., 60, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at his hunting camp in Wyoming.
Frank R. McMillen, 82, of New Bethlehem, died early Thursday morning, June 2, 2022, at the Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning.
John L. “Jack” Baker, 77, of Oil City, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside.
Lawrence Arthur-Paul Hannold, age 17 days, of Rimersburg went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Leslie E. Cochran, 56, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Oviedo, Florida.
Karen A. Moody Schmader, 60, of Lucinda was welcomed into Jesus’s loving arms on Thursday, June 2, 2022. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home after a seven-year battle with breast cancer.
Mary E. Bean, 72, of Oil City, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.
Eva Jane Whitton Carson, 91, of Tionesta, passed away late Wednesday evening, June 1, 2022, at the McKinley Heath Center in Brookville.
David James Karns Sr., 69, a resident of 35 Murdock St., Franklin, died peacefully, yet unexpectedly, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 6:03 a.m. in his home.
Blaine E. Donahue, 69, of Centerville, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Attention Please read 1st JOHN Chapter 1 in the Bible.
Controlled Molding Inc. has the need for multiple Machine…
NURSE EDUCATOR Applications are being accepted for a perm…
Thank you for thinking of our family during this difficul…
2 black and tan Chihuahuas found on Henry Rd. Schick Hill…
Found cell phone on Kennerdell Bridge Monday, June 6th. C…
MEETING NOTICE The Keystone School District Board of Dire…
Clarion Borough Civil Service Commission Notice of Police…