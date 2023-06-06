Chiung-Ying “Virginia” Chang, 76, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early Thursday morning, June 1, 2023 at her home.
She was born on Dec. 18, 1946 in Sichuan, China; daughter of the late Wen-Yu Chang and Yu-Shan Li Chang.
Kimberly N. Giles, 43, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023 at UPMC Hamot, Erie.
Matthew James Burns, 63, of St. George, Rockland Township, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca early Sunday morning, June 4, 2023, following a lengthy illness.
David R. FitzGerald, 78, a resident of Grove City, and former well-known Franklin area funeral director, died Thursday, June 1, 2023 shortly after his arrival at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, OH, of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident earlier in the day.
Russell S. Stahlman, 95, of Oil City, died on Friday evening, June 2, 2023, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Samuel Harrison Weckerly, 79, of Parker passed away Friday morning (06-02-23) at Good Samaritan Hospice at Cabot, following an illness.
Karen D. Myers, 82, of Rimersburg, passed away Friday, June 2, 2023 at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
Earl F. Smith, 82, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital.
Robert J. Schupp, 97, of Fryburg passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023, after a period of declining health.
Robert R. “Bob” Creighton, 89, of Seneca, passed away at his home while surrounded by family on Saturday morning, June 3, 2023, following an extended illness.
Elizabeth S. Williams, age 77 of Mechanicsburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at the West Shore Hospital.
Marjorie A. “Margie” Hilyer (nee Ebbert), 77, of Dempseytown, passed from this Earth on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, after a brief struggle with cardiac issues.
Mary Jane Mullen, 86, of Nickelville, Route 38, Emlenton, Richland Twp., Venango County, went to be with the Lord while in the company of her loving family, late Wednesday evening May 31, 2023 at home.
Husband, father, educator, Dennis “Triple M” Paul McMasters, 72, of Franklin, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 as his family was by his side.
Beverly L. Hale, 81, of Tionesta, went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, following a brave and courageous fight with cancer. Her faith in the Lord carried her through those two years.
Robert J. “Bob” Dunkle, 75, of Titusville, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
William J. Nosko, 67, of Pleasantville passed away Friday, April 7, 2023.
A memorial service for Edward “Ed” James Bergin will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1145 Buffalo St. in Franklin, at 11 a.m. Saturday with visitation to be held from 10 to 11 a.m.
Gale E. “Butch” Bittinger, 80, of Garner, NC, formerly of northern Butler Co. passed away Friday morning (05-26-23) in Garner. He was the husband of Ruth Ann, and uncle to several nieces and nephew in the Parker-Emlenton area.
Nancy Jean (Dougherty) Brocious, 86, formerly of Beautiful Lookout in New Bethlehem, went to meet her Heavenly Father and be reunited with her Husband on May 27.
Debra Jean Hollis, 64, of Clarion, passed on to heaven peacefully from this life onto the next at her residence on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Lawrence B. (Larry) Carson of Seneca, beloved husband of Susan Carson since 2008, died on Memorial Day at the age of 85.
Joyce Elaine Daugherty, 68, of Rockland, died Friday morning, May 26, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin following a brave and lengthy battle with cancer.
Elsie B. Simmers, 89, of Franklin, died at Oil City Healthcare on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Patricia Ann (Beichner) Farley, 86, Jefferson MD, formerly of Bethel Park, an Oil City native and Van, died Monday, April 24, 2023.
Michele “Shelly” Goodman, 47 of Tionesta passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023 at home surrounded by her family, after a brief battle with cancer.
Barbara L. Bartley, 81, of Huey, passed away on May 27, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Betty J. Confer, 82, of Brookville, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2023 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Harold R. “Randy” Davis, 75, of Strattanville, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023 due to an automobile accident.
Patricia L. Houben, age 85, a servant of the Lord Jesus and dedicated to serve Him til death, went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2023.
Luther C. Stone Sr., 75, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Kenneth E. Emmett Sr., age 83, of Grove City, formerly of Nectarine, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday morning, May 28, 2023.
Cynthia “Cindy” D. Hill, formerly of Franklin, passed peacefully on May 18, 2023, surrounded by her children and family in her home in Arkansas.
Joyce E. Daugherty, 68, of Rockland, passed away Friday morning, May 26, 2023 at Sugarcreek Station in Franklin following a brave and lengthy battle with cancer.
Clark McFall, 85, of Sarasota, Florida, former resident of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
Hazel L. Burgdorfer, 87, of Venus passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023 surrounded by her family at home after a brief illness.
Floyd C. Matthews, 79, of Stoneboro passed away May 25, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.
Melinda Jean Martin Remley, age 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin after an extended illness of Advanced Alzheimer’s Disease. Incorrect information was previously published.