Chris Bradley Myers, 68, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly at the Clarion Hospital on April 22, 2023.
Born Oct. 25, 1954, in Oil City, Chris was the son of the late Robert Myers and Doris Macormac.
Paul E. Sloss, 81, a resident of 142 Grant Street, Franklin died peacefully at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca with his wife and family by his side, following a period of declining health.
Danny B. Shields, 71, of Franklin, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Friday afternoon, April 21, 2023, following a lengthy battle with his health.
Gerald J. “Jerry” Sleigher, Sr., 82, of Kissinger Mills, went on to be with our Lord and Savior early Saturday morning, April 22, 2023.
Sarah E. Parkes went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 21, 2023.
Elizabeth C. “Betty” Shoup, 89, of Foxburg Road, Parker, Allegheny Township, Butler County, a retired A-C Valley High School English teacher, passed away early Sunday morning, April 23, 2023 at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Calvin E. Noal, 70, of Seneca, died peacefully with his wife by his side on Friday, April 21, 2023, at his home.
Debra J. Andres, 67, formerly of Franklin, died unexpectedly at her home in Lake Wylie, South Carolina, on Feb. 10, 2023.
Melanie Ann Ishman, 48, of Charlotte, NC, passed away in her home of natural causes on April 13, 2023.
Donald Patrick Aaron, 68, of Erie, passed away on Monday afternoon, April 17, 2023 after a short stay at Sarah Reed Senior Living under Hospice care. Don was born on March 17, 1955, as the doctor announced, “Here’s a Patrick for St. Patrick’s Day!”
Nancy Karen Dengel, age 81, of Oil City, earned her wings to meet the ones she loves, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at UPMC Hospital Northwest.
Delilah Grace Karimi-Hosseini, “Boo” “Peanut”, age 14, of Rouseville, died of natural causes on Sunday, April 16, 2023, surrounded by her family.
Maryland K. Atha Brenizer Chambers, 83, of Cochranton died Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family.
Brenda L. Saylor, 84, of Parker, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Bridgette L. Beinhaur, 44, of Clarion, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, April 19, 2023 at her home following a courageous battle with cancer.
Mary Arlene Nick, age 80, of Lucinda, passed away Tuesday evening, April 18, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at AHN Hospital in Wexford.
Ellen Susan Folwell, ‘Susie’ to her friends, was born November 12, 1943, in Pittsburgh to Wesley and Jean Folwell.
Kimberly Leona Byerly, age 66, of Brookville passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Shippenville.
A memorial service for Pamela D. Winger Heath of Oil City will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Cornerstone Bible Church at West First and Orange streets in Oil City.
Trapper A. Shuffstall, 41, of Franklin, lost his battle to addiction after several years of sobriety at his residence on Tuesday morning, April 18, 2023.
Elaine S. Platt-Ketner, 80, of Foxburg passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Tuesday (04-11-23) in Florida, leaving her family and friends stunned and grief stricken.
Carol Virginia Carr Spence passed away at her home on April 17, 2023 surrounded by family.
A celebration of life for Lois M. Miller will be at the Goble Funeral Home on Saturday, April 22 from 2 to 3 p.m. with the memorial service beginning at 3 p.m. with Pastor Dan Myers.
Elaine Platt-Ketner, 80, of Foxburg, passed away on Tuesday (April 11, 2023) after a brief illness in Florida. A complete obituary will be published Wednesday in The Derrick.
Jimmie Edward Keener, 72, of Franklin passed away in his home on April 15, 2023 with his loving family at his side.
Carolyn “Cookie” Pauline Sipe, 79, of Franklin passed away on April 14, 2023 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.
Clifford J. Kirvan, Sr., 79, of Titusville, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehab Center following an extended illness.
John M. Smathers III, 62, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at his home.
Ronald L. “Fletch” Fletcher, age 80, of Franklin passed away peacefully at his home on April 15, 2023, after a year-long battle with skin cancer.
Nancy Marie Allio, 83, of Cooperstown passed away on April 16, 2023 at the Meadville Medical Center with her family by her side.
Benjamin Paul Sherman, 83, a lifelong resident of Salem Township, Clarion County, died April 14, 2023, at his home following a short illness.
John H. “Charlie” Brown, 78, of Sligo, passed away peacefully and went home to be with our Lord & Savior early Thursday morning, April 13, 2023 at his home following a lengthy illness.
Gail “Sonny” E. Colvin Jr., age 76, of Franklin, died of injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident on April 13, 2023.
Leona R. Kutchravy, 84 of Oil City, passed away peacefully Wednesday April 12, 2023, at home, surrounded by family.
Jerome Byron “JB” Hahn passed away in Lakeland, FL on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
Laura Jean Merwin, 78, of Oil City, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023.
Paul R. Rice, 88, of Victory Heights (Cranberry Township), died at his residence on Thursday, April 13, 2023 of natural causes while doing what he loved, working outside in his yard.
Sylvia G. Galbraith, 87, of Kittanning, passed away Thursday April 13, 2023 at The Ridge at Heritage Meadows in Ford City. She was born Jan. 27, 1936 in Knox to the late Oddis A. and Ruth V. (Stover) Boocks.