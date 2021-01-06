Christine Joan Dykins

Christine Joan Dykins, 58, of Franklin, formerly of Seneca, died at 6:38 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

She was born in Oil City on Oct. 31, 1962, to the late Lyal and Dolores (Biltz) Miller.

Christine Joan Dykins, 58, of Franklin, formerly of Seneca, died at 6:38 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Joan 'Hope' Cyphert Lander
Joan 'Hope' Cyphert Lander

Joan "Hope" Cyphert Lander, 83, of Shippenville, passed away Monday morning, Jan. 4, 2021, at the West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh following a lengthy illness.

Joe Olson
Joe Olson

Joe Olson, 92, of Baxter, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at his home following a brief illness.

Clarence A. Troup Sr.
Clarence A. Troup Sr.

Clarence A. Troup Sr., 94, of Mayport, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday morning, Jan. 4, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

Helen Caylor
Helen Caylor

Helen Caylor, 67, of Clarion passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Clarion Hospital following an extended illness.

Louise Gertrude Craft
Louise Gertrude Craft

On Saturday, Jan. 2nd, 2021, Louise Gertrude Craft passed away at Crawford County Care Center at the age of 79, following a period of declining health.

Rev. Donald D. Hake Jr.
Rev. Donald D. Hake Jr.

Rev. Donald D. Hake Jr., 70, of West Middlesex, passed away Monday evening Dec. 28, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Thomas L. Miller
Thomas L. Miller

Thomas L. Miller, 72 of Emlenton, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

Tommy Lee Snow
Tommy Lee Snow

Tommy Lee Snow, 77, a resident of Cranberry, and former resident of Corinth, Mississippi, passed away Thursday afternoon, Dec. 31, 2020, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, Mississippi following a brief illness.

Charles W. 'Charley' Newton
Charles W. 'Charley' Newton

Charles W. "Charley" Newton, 79, of Hannasville, Canal Township, died at his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday evening, Jan. 1, 2021, following complications from a stroke.

Christopher G. Schupp
Christopher G. Schupp

Christopher G. Schupp, 64, of Fryburg passed away on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at home after a three-year battle with cancer.

Alice Mae Tarr
Alice Mae Tarr

Mrs. Alice Mae Tarr, 86, of Titusville, went to her heavenly reward on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville.

Eber W. Thomas
Eber W. Thomas

Eber W. Thomas, of Knox, will be missed for his smiles and laughter and for being a good-natured and loving person.

Sommer L. Wice
Sommer L. Wice

Sommer L. Wice, 35, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes at her home Friday night, Jan. 1, 2021.

Paul E. Addington Jr.
Paul E. Addington Jr.

Paul E. Addington Jr., 76, formerly of Polk, passed away in the early afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at The Grove at Greenville.

William Lee Amon
William Lee Amon

William Lee Amon, age 84, of 918 E. Eighth St., Bloomsburg, died at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, after an illness.

Carolyn S. Holabaugh
Carolyn S. Holabaugh

Carolyn S. Holabaugh, 67 of Seneca, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, after a battle with cancer.

George H. Hunt
George H. Hunt

George H. Hunt, age 88, of East Brady, formerly of New York, passed away at Clarview Nursing Center on Jan. 1, 2021.

Carl Edward 'Bay' McCall
Carl Edward 'Bay' McCall

Carl Edward "Bay" McCall, 87, of Fairmount City, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at home, surrounded by his family following an extended illness.

James L. "Jim" Foy Sr.
James L. "Jim" Foy Sr.

James L. "Jim" Foy Sr., age 74, of Franklin, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, Dec. 30, 2020, at home with his loving family at his side following complications of heart failure.

David W. Graham
David W. Graham

David W. Graham, 82, of Polk, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, after a period of declining health.

Phyllis R. Himes
Phyllis R. Himes

Phyllis R. Himes, age 96, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Edgewood Heights where she had been a resident for several years.

Joseph G. Saeli Jr.
Joseph G. Saeli Jr.

Joseph G. Saeli Jr., 84, a resident of 96 Meadville Pike, Franklin, died peacefully Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.

Carmen Patrick Caccavo
Carmen Patrick Caccavo

Carmen Patrick Caccavo, 94, of Franklin, passed away after a struggle with COVID-19 on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Meadville.

Allen Taube
Allen Taube

Allen Taube, 80, of Knox passed away at his home Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, following an extended illness.

Glenda Jean Bell
Glenda Jean Bell

Glenda Jean Bell, age 68, of Shippenville, passed away Tuesday morning, Dec. 29, 2020, at UPMC-Magee Women's Hospital in Pittsburgh following a short illness.

Alice M. Brink
Alice M. Brink

Alice M. Brink, 90, of Cooperstown, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Sugar Creek Station where she had resided for the past several years.

Willard M. 'Bill' Cline
Willard M. 'Bill' Cline

Willard M. "Bill" Cline, 95, of Bradford, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Bradford Ecumenical Home after a brief illness.