Christy Leigh Cresto

With deep sorrow and regret we announce the passing of Francisca Milliron. She was born March 9, 1962, in Manila, Philippines. She passed on to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at her home due to complications from COVID-19.
Judy L. Lesko, 59, of Titusville, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at her residence. Judy had many roles — wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, caregiver, coach, volunteer, cheerleader and friend to all.
Timothy Alan Bell, 65, of Shippenville, went to be with his Lord and Savior early Saturday morning, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Erie, after a lengthy battle with complications due to COVID-19.
Marvin Craig Hansen, 73, of Oil City, passed away, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside. He was born on Dec. 15, 1947, in Fresno, California, a son of Marvin L. and Shirley L. Lima Hansen. He married Carolyn Sue Wyant on June 4, 1967, who survives.
Rodney “Bruce” Forsythe, 67, of Sligo, passed away on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. He was born on Jan. 12, 1954, in Bradford, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Claude and Mildred (Cox) Forsythe.
Clifford “Cliff” Spence, 76, of Oil City, beloved father, grandfather, uncle and friend, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1st, 2021, at UPMC Northwest. His death was sudden and unexpected due to Covid-19 complications that presented in less than a week. He was exposed to Covid after his full vacc…
Matilda “Tillie” Sarah Nugent Beichner, 98, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus on December 1, 2021, escorted by her late husband Albert Sylvester and sons Donald, Jeffrey, David and Richard Michael (who just passed a week ago). She was born on November 10, 1923.
Clair “Dean” Eugene Rice Jr., 78, of Franklin, passed away, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at home. He was born on Aug. 23, 1943, in Franklin, a son of Clair Eugene and Mildred Bowen Rice Sr. He married Ada Singleton Rice on July 3, 1965, who survives.
Florence L. Richburg was born on Sept. 12, 1934, in Franklin Pennsylvania. On Nov. 26, 2021, she was called home to be with her Lord and Savior. She was the daughter of the late Herbert L. and Marion Paterson Lawson.