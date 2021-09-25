After over six years of battling cancers, Cindy Bryant went to be with her Lord and awaiting family members on September 24, 2021.
Cindy Bryant was born to Raymond Drake and Lucille Clark Drake on September 21, 1957 in Titusville, PA. She was married to Fred Bryant, Mystic Park Road, Centerville, who survives. She is also survived by her daughter Olivia, and grandsons Christopher, Julian and Allen James of Staunton, Virginia; her son Stefan and wife Christine, and grandchildren Hudson and Callie of Redding, Connecticut; her son Jeremy of Titusville; and her son Devon and wife Summer, and grandchildren Brissa and Georgia of Westminster, Maryland; her brother Bruce Drake of Centerville; and her aunt Esther Hopkins of Spartansburg. Two brothers, Richard and Lee Allen Drake, died previously.
Ray J. Taft, age 73, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, with his wife of 50 years, Mary Jane (Gureczny) by his side. He was born on June 6, 1948 in Oil City, son of Ray and Clara Taft.
Timothy “Tim” Allen Keck, 64, of Summerville, passed away on the evening of Saturday, the 11th of September, 2021. He left peacefully, surrounded by family, in his own home, following a brief period of declining health.