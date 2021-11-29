Clair 'Bart' R. Bartley

Clair “Bart” R. Bartley

Clair “Bart” R. Bartley, 76, of Parker, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 27, 2021. Bart was born on Jan. 28, 1945, in West Monterey, Clarion County. He was the son of the late Helen Bartley.

Bart was a graduate of A-C Valley High School. He went on to work at Armco Steel in Butler, from which he retired after more than 36 years. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling and working in Yellowstone. He also enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family. He was a member of Parkhill First Church of God.

Colleen I. Gonzales
Obituaries

Colleen I. Gonzales

Colleen I. Gonzales, 94, of Reno, fell into the arms of her loving husband, Paul, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at UPMC Northwest after an extended illness.

James E. Ferringer
Obituaries

James E. Ferringer

James E. Ferringer, 80, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at his home.

Daniel H. Spence
Obituaries

Daniel H. Spence

Daniel H. Spence, 68, of Oil City, passed away in his home at 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, after an extended illness.

Thomas W. 'Tommy Turtle' Vosburg
Obituaries

Thomas W. 'Tommy Turtle' Vosburg

Thomas W. “Tommy Turtle” Vosburg, 80, of Strattanville, went to be with Jesus on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following injuries he suffered from a fall at home.

Obituaries

Terry L. Bemis

Terry L. Bemis, 76, of Tionesta, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital after a short illness. Complete obituary will follow.

Obituaries

Glenn Mealy

Glenn Mealy, 61, of Shippenville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Clarion Hospital. A complete obituary will be published at a later date.

Clair 'Bart' R. Bartley
Obituaries

Clair 'Bart' R. Bartley

Clair “Bart” R. Bartley, 76, of Parker, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 27, 2021. Bart was born on Jan. 28, 1945, in West Monterey, Clarion County. He was the son of the late Helen Bartley.

William E. Kightlinger Jr.
Obituaries

William E. Kightlinger Jr.

William E. Kightlinger Jr., 54, a resident of 12679 Rising Sun Drive, Summit Township, Crawford County, died peacefully at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, shortly after his arrival in the emergency department of The Meadville Medical Center.

Joanne B. Bailey
Obituaries

Joanne B. Bailey

Joanne B. Bailey, 83, of Clarion, passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at her home following an illness.

Ruth E. Motter
Obituaries

Ruth E. Motter

Ruth E. Motter, 59, of Oil City, went home to be with her heavenly Father Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, from Magee-Womens Hospital after an extended illnes.

Ruth Dunkle
Obituaries

Ruth Dunkle

Ruth Dunkle, age 80, of New Bethlehem, passed away with her loving family by her side on Thanksgiving Day at Penn Highlands-DuBois.

Paul A. McKinney
Obituaries

Paul A. McKinney

Paul A. McKinney, 63, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Carol L. Fair
Obituaries

Carol L. Fair

Carol L. Fair, 51, of Erie, formerly of West Freedom, Parker, passed away Wednesday morning Nov. 24, 2021, at Pleasant Ridge Manor in Girard after a year-long battle with cancer.

Dustin Morgan
Obituaries

Dustin Morgan

Dustin Morgan, 30, of Stoneboro, passed away on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at AHN Grove City.

Obituaries

David Mark Alworth

David Mark Alworth, 56, of Eldorado, Parker, Pa. passed away Wednesday morning, Nov. 24, 2021 at his residence following a courageous battle with ALS.

Patricia Gilfillan
Obituaries

Patricia Gilfillan

Patricia Gilfillan, 74 of Parlin, New Jersey, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at the Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

Mary Francis Welsh Shoup
Obituaries

Mary Francis Welsh Shoup

Mary Frances Welsh Shoup of Williamsburg, Clarion County, was born on Nov. 8, 1946, in Oil City to the late Bob and Eula Harrison Welsh. She departed this life, after a brief illness, on Tuesday, Nov. 23rd, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her mother and father…

Obituaries

Melissa M. McMurray

Melissa M. McMurray, 66, of Franklin, passed away at 7:50 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at UPMC Hamot from complications from COVID-19.

Obituaries

Furthermore - William Vogus

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.

Joyce Ann Lindsey
Obituaries

Joyce Ann Lindsey

Joyce Ann Lindsey, 88, a resident of Utica, died peacefully at 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, with family members by her side, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, due to complications of COVID-19.

Sherry E. Rhoads
Obituaries

Sherry E. Rhoads

Sherry E. Rhoads, 69, formerly of Franklin, passed away at the Oil City Health Care and Rehabilitation Center Monday, Nov. 22nd, 2021.

Kathleen "Kathie" Ann Brown
Obituaries

Kathleen "Kathie" Ann Brown

Kathleen “Kathie” Ann Brown, 75, of Vienna, West Virginia died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, with her family by her side, following a short, but courageous battle with cancer.

Mary Louise Plyler
Obituaries

Mary Louise Plyler

Mary Louise Plyler, 93, of Oil City, passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. She fell at her home, causing her to lose her independence and had resided at Autumn Grove Nursing Home in Harrisville since Sept. 21.

Rhonda Jane Dunlap
Obituaries

Rhonda Jane Dunlap

Rhonda Jane Dunlap, 72, of Polk passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at her residence with her family by her side.

Wayne L. Sheffer
Obituaries

Wayne L. Sheffer

Wayne L. Sheffer, 64, of Oil City, passed away Sunday Nov. 21, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie after a brief illness.

Mrs. Marilyn A. Frost
Obituaries

Mrs. Marilyn A. Frost

Mrs. Marilyn A. Frost, 69, of Ellwood City passed away on Sunday, Nov. 21st, 2021, at the UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.

Helen L. Moyer
Obituaries

Helen L. Moyer

Helen L. Moyer, 89, a longtime resident of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Oakwood Heights.

Renee R. Lineman
Obituaries

Renee R. Lineman

Renee R. Lineman, 67, of Oil City, passed away at her home in Ormond Beach, Florida on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

Shirley J. Wilson
Obituaries

Shirley J. Wilson

Shirley J. Wilson, 85, of Oil City, passed away Sunday Nov. 21, 2021, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City after an extended illness.