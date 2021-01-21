Clara M. (Smerkar) Carbaugh, 85, of Oil City, was called home to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning, Jan. 19, 2021, in her daughter's home, with her son and daughter holding her hands. During the past week, Clara received care and support from Asera Care Hospice.

Clara was born March 31, 1935, in Fryburg, to the late Josephine Messina and Ambrose Smerkar Sr.

Paul E. 'Butch' Albaugh
Paul E. 'Butch' Albaugh

Paul E. "Butch" Albaugh, 63, of Oil City, died Sunday night, Jan. 17, 2021, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab, following a brief illness.

Clara M. (Smerkar) Carbaugh

Homer Hudson Peterson
Homer Hudson Peterson

Homer Hudson Peterson, 91, of Meadville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness.

Tracey J. Feely
Tracey J. Feely

Tracey J. Feely, 46, of Titusville passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Daniel E. Hornberger
Daniel E. Hornberger

Daniel E. Hornberger, 66, of New Bethlehem, formerly of Limestone, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Medical Center in Erie due to complications from COVID-19.

Robert William Johns
Robert William Johns

Robert William Johns, 79, a resident of 160 Meadville Pike, Franklin died peacefully at 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in The Golden Living Center at Shippenville, following complications of COVID-19.

Edwin D. Perry
Edwin D. Perry

Edwin D. Perry, 91, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, while residing at Oakwood Heights Memory Care Unit in Oil City.

Carmen C. Salvo
Carmen C. Salvo

Carmen C. Salvo, 90, of Shippenville, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center after a period of declining health.

Barbara Ann Wedekind
Barbara Ann Wedekind

Barbara Ann Wedekind, 83, of Shippenville, formerly of Titusville, passed away early Tuesday morning, Jan. 19, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital following a lengthy illness.

Shirley L. Winkler

Shirley L. Winkler, 84, of Franklin, passed away in the afternoon of Monday, January 18, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Dean R. Carbaugh

Dean R. Carbaugh, age 82, of New Bethlehem, formerly of Tionesta, passed away Sunday evening, Jan. 17, 2021, at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

Rebecca Jane "Becky" Guntrum
Rebecca Jane "Becky" Guntrum

Rebecca Jane "Becky" Guntrum, 85, of Conneration, Parker, passed away Sunday evening Jan. 17, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her beloved family following a brief illness.

Willard E. Kingsley
Willard E. Kingsley

Willard E. Kingsley, age 90, a resident since 2006 of Maris Grove retirement community, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.

David 'Super Dave' Sopher
David 'Super Dave' Sopher

On Saturday, Jan. 16th, 2021, David "Super Dave" Sopher, 73, of Titusville was called to be on the Lord's Bowling Team and lead the Horseshoe League. He peacefully passed at 6:09 a.m. at Meadville Medical Center after a courageous battle with COVID-19.

Larry W. Spence
Larry W. Spence

Larry W. Spence, 79, of Oil City, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Richard J. 'Dicky' Swartz
Richard J. 'Dicky' Swartz

Richard J. "Dicky" Swartz, 52, a resident of 113 Norman Street, Franklin died peacefully at 9:37 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his loving family, following an extended illness.

Ruth E. Galletta
Ruth E. Galletta

Ruth E. Galletta, 93, of Campbell Road, Titusville passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville surrounded by her family.

Richard Q. Hart
Richard Q. Hart

Richard Q. Hart, 75, of Franklin, passed away in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Kenneth D. Hritz
Kenneth D. Hritz

Kenneth D. Hritz, 67, of Shippenville passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at UPMC Northwest with his loving wife by his side.

Arlene B. Fair
Arlene B. Fair

Arlene B. Fair, 90, of West Freedom, Parker, passed away Sunday morning, Jan. 17, 2021, at her son's residence in Oil City following a period of declining health.

Jerry Lee Spangler
Jerry Lee Spangler

Jerry Lee Spangler, age 76, of Mechanicsburg, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side, on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the West Shore Hospital.

Larry H. Hall
Larry H. Hall

Larry H. Hall, 80, of Franklin, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

Susan Klingler
Susan Klingler

Susan Klingler, age 71, of Clarion, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Doris M. Lawrence
Doris M. Lawrence

Doris M. Lawrence, age 93, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Clarview Nursing Home.

John Louis Bohlen
John Louis Bohlen

John Louis Bohlen passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Clarion Hospital from COVID-19 complications.

Cathy A. Crews
Cathy A. Crews

Cathy A. Crews, 65, of 7 E. Second St., Oil City, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at home following an extended illness.

James C. Davis III
James C. Davis III

James C. Davis III, of 1847 Hill City Road, Seneca, passed away unexpectedly at 8:02 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, from an acute sudden illness.

John F. Sobina
John F. Sobina

John F. Sobina, 95, passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at the Independence Village in Aurora, Ohio.

Margaret 'Peg' Umstead
Margaret 'Peg' Umstead

Margaret "Peg" Umstead, 89, of Route 38, Cranberry, went to be with the Lord early Friday morning, Jan. 15, 2021, at Clarion Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Margaret E. 'Peggy' Roser
Margaret E. 'Peggy' Roser

Margaret E. "Peggy" Roser, 82, of Oil City, formerly of Plum Township and Seneca, died at Oakwood Heights in Oil City early Thursday morning, Jan. 14, 2021, due to the COVID-19 virus.