Clara Mabel (Kitchen) Green, age 86, of Ravenna, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, July 4, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Clara was born on March 13, 1933, in Cherrytree, the second oldest of three children born to Ellis Foster and Leda Evanette (Trude) Kitchen. With the passing of both of her parents, she became the foster daughter of Kenneth and Dorothy Beck in 1943. She grew up in Oil City and graduated from Cranberry High School in 1951.
Clara had been a Ravenna resident since 1955. She worked at Deluxe Pastry Shop in Ravenna as a finish girl for 14 years. She also worked at Ravenna Savings & Loan for 11 years, where she cleaned the main bank and drive through, before retiring.
For several years, she and her beloved companion, John Sprigg, spent their time camping at Ponderosa Park Resort in Salem. They enjoyed a variety of outdoor activities and watching some of their favorite country music recording stars on stage. During the colder months, they frequently vacationed in Florida, enjoying the sun and relaxation. Along with her joy of camping, she enjoyed her family time, gardening, canning, cooking and reading.
Those who remain to cherish her memory are her beloved children: Diane (Bob) Albedyll, Greg (Shyrel) Kelly, Tim (Karen) Kelly and Claire (Dan) Moore; and her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She also leaves behind her sisters, Valeria Proper of Grand Island, New York and Bonnie Beck Ellis of Oil City; nephew, Harry Proper of Grand Island, New York; and John's daughter, Susan Sprigg and her special friend Rick Spokane, both of Boardman, Ohio.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Billy Kitchen (1939); her foster parents; her husband Jack Green (1967); and her companion, John Sprigg (2009).
Friends and family were received Wednesday, July 10, from 11 a.m. until noon and funeral services followed at noon at the Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Home, Ravenna Chapel. The Reverend William Snyder officiated.
Interment followed at Grandview Memorial Park in Ravenna.
The family would like to thank the loving and caring staff at Brookdale/Vista Veranda for all they have done in our time need.
