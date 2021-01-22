Clara P. 'Punk' Griebel

Clara P. "Punk" Griebel

Clara P. "Punk" Griebel passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, surrounded by her family after suffering with Alzheimer's disease for nearly 15 years.

She was born on Aug. 21, 1943, to the late Theodore L. and Clara P. (Ochs) Wolbert. She married Joseph M. Griebel Jr. on Aug. 10, 1963, at St. Joseph Church in Lucinda, who survives.

Harry A. Beggs Jr.
Obituaries

Harry A. Beggs Jr.

Harry A. Beggs Jr., 96, formerly of Keely Road in Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, peacefully at home in Curwensville, where he resided for the last several years with his partner, Dorothy Loddo.

Joseph 'Joe' R. Siembida
Obituaries

Joseph 'Joe' R. Siembida

Joseph "Joe" R. Siembida, 64, of Oil City, passed away at home Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, surrounded by his family after a brief battle with cancer.

Shirley L. Winkler
Obituaries

Shirley L. Winkler

Shirley L. Winkler, 84, of Franklin, passed away in the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Janet M. (Harrah) Brown
Obituaries

Janet M. (Harrah) Brown

Janet M. (Harrah) Brown, 81, of Franklin, died peacefully at 10:21 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in The Meadville Medical Center, following a period of declining health.

Joyce R. Ion
Obituaries

Joyce R. Ion

Joyce R. Ion, 61, of Franklin, passed away early in the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in her home.

Debra K. 'Deb' Morrison
Obituaries

Debra K. 'Deb' Morrison

Debra K. "Deb" Morrison of Oil City died unexpectedly with her husband Scott at her side, on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Bernard W. Nerlich
Obituaries

Bernard W. Nerlich

Bernard W. Nerlich of Franklin passed away peacefully with his family at his side after a brief illness in Marathon Key, Florida on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

Paul E. 'Butch' Albaugh
Obituaries

Paul E. 'Butch' Albaugh

Paul E. "Butch" Albaugh, 63, of Oil City, died Sunday night, Jan. 17, 2021, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab, following a brief illness.

Obituaries

Clara M. (Smerkar) Carbaugh

Clara M. (Smerkar) Carbaugh, 85, of Oil City, was called home to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning, Jan. 19, 2021, in her daughter's home, with her son and daughter holding her hands. During the past week, Clara received care and support from Asera Care Hospice.

Homer Hudson Peterson
Obituaries

Homer Hudson Peterson

Homer Hudson Peterson, 91, of Meadville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness.

Tracey J. Feely
Obituaries

Tracey J. Feely

Tracey J. Feely, 46, of Titusville passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Daniel E. Hornberger
Obituaries

Daniel E. Hornberger

Daniel E. Hornberger, 66, of New Bethlehem, formerly of Limestone, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Medical Center in Erie due to complications from COVID-19.

Robert William Johns
Obituaries

Robert William Johns

Robert William Johns, 79, a resident of 160 Meadville Pike, Franklin died peacefully at 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in The Golden Living Center at Shippenville, following complications of COVID-19.

Edwin D. Perry
Obituaries

Edwin D. Perry

Edwin D. Perry, 91, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, while residing at Oakwood Heights Memory Care Unit in Oil City.

Carmen C. Salvo
Obituaries

Carmen C. Salvo

Carmen C. Salvo, 90, of Shippenville, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center after a period of declining health.

Barbara Ann Wedekind
Obituaries

Barbara Ann Wedekind

Barbara Ann Wedekind, 83, of Shippenville, formerly of Titusville, passed away early Tuesday morning, Jan. 19, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital following a lengthy illness.

Obituaries

Dean R. Carbaugh

Dean R. Carbaugh, age 82, of New Bethlehem, formerly of Tionesta, passed away Sunday evening, Jan. 17, 2021, at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

Rebecca Jane "Becky" Guntrum
Obituaries

Rebecca Jane "Becky" Guntrum

Rebecca Jane "Becky" Guntrum, 85, of Conneration, Parker, passed away Sunday evening Jan. 17, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her beloved family following a brief illness.

Willard E. Kingsley
Obituaries

Willard E. Kingsley

Willard E. Kingsley, age 90, a resident since 2006 of Maris Grove retirement community, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.

David 'Super Dave' Sopher
Obituaries

David 'Super Dave' Sopher

On Saturday, Jan. 16th, 2021, David "Super Dave" Sopher, 73, of Titusville was called to be on the Lord's Bowling Team and lead the Horseshoe League. He peacefully passed at 6:09 a.m. at Meadville Medical Center after a courageous battle with COVID-19.

Larry W. Spence
Obituaries

Larry W. Spence

Larry W. Spence, 79, of Oil City, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Richard J. 'Dicky' Swartz
Obituaries

Richard J. 'Dicky' Swartz

Richard J. "Dicky" Swartz, 52, a resident of 113 Norman Street, Franklin died peacefully at 9:37 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his loving family, following an extended illness.

Ruth E. Galletta
Obituaries

Ruth E. Galletta

Ruth E. Galletta, 93, of Campbell Road, Titusville passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville surrounded by her family.

Richard Q. Hart
Obituaries

Richard Q. Hart

Richard Q. Hart, 75, of Franklin, passed away in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Kenneth D. Hritz
Obituaries

Kenneth D. Hritz

Kenneth D. Hritz, 67, of Shippenville passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at UPMC Northwest with his loving wife by his side.

Arlene B. Fair
Obituaries

Arlene B. Fair

Arlene B. Fair, 90, of West Freedom, Parker, passed away Sunday morning, Jan. 17, 2021, at her son's residence in Oil City following a period of declining health.

Jerry Lee Spangler
Obituaries

Jerry Lee Spangler

Jerry Lee Spangler, age 76, of Mechanicsburg, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side, on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the West Shore Hospital.

Larry H. Hall
Obituaries

Larry H. Hall

Larry H. Hall, 80, of Franklin, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.