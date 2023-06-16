Clara Rose Schmidt, 63, of Old Mercer Road, in Franklin, passed away at UPMC Hamot in Erie on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Born in Mercer County on October 14, 1959, she was the daughter of V. Lee Smith and John Smith.
Born in Mercer County on October 14, 1959, she was the daughter of V. Lee Smith and John Smith.
William L. Pollock, age 85 of Knox, passed away before arriving at the emergency room of Clarion Hospital late Wednesday evening, June 14, 2023.
Stephanie A. Kratzer, 45, of Oil City, died Sunday, June 4, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Leo C. Yahner, 79, a longtime resident of Franklin, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday morning, June 14, 2023, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie with his family by his side, following complications resulting from a recent illness.
Grace V. Gibbons, 91, of Franklin, passed away at 7:29 p.m., Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station.
Beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, brother-in-law and friend, Boyd D. Sharrar passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on May 30, 2023 at 1:35 a.m. at the Willamette Valley Medical Center in McMinnville, Oregon.
Randy L. DeMarco, 69, of Marienville died Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at his home following an illness.
Frances Brown Barris, 87, of Oil City, passed away at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday June 14, 2023 after a period of failing health.
Bob Stahlman, age 71, of Chambersburg, passed away Saturday evening, April 22, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Caleb Andrew Kiely, 31, of Petrolia (North Washington), passed away suddenly and tragically Sunday afternoon, June 11, 2023, in a vehicular accident in Eau Claire Borough, Butler County.
Genevieve A. Ashbaugh, age 76 of Dave’s Storage La. Clarion died 6/13/23 at the Clarion Health Care in Clarion.
Marshall Henninger Young, 28, of Utica, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at UPMC Northwest. Born, April 6, 1995 in Meadville, he was the son of David and Sandy Brawley Young Jr.
Robert James Deeter, 24, formerly of Utica, recently of Ellwood City, passed away suddenly June 10, 2023.
David Eugene Klasen, 66, of New Lebanon, passed away on Saturday June 3, 2023 at Wexford Good Samaritan Hospice with his sister- and brother-in-law by his side.
It is with profound sadness that the family of Lucy Ellen Collins Walters announce her passing on Friday June 9, 2023 surrounded by her loved ones.
William (Bill) C. Greenlee Sr., 67, a resident of Franklin (Victory Heights), died peacefully at 12:06 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023 at UPMC Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health, with his family by his side.
Rhonda Jean Bush, 62, of Reno, went to glory to be with her Lord and Savior and her dad.
Debra S. Best, 62, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following a lengthy illness.
Barbara J. Manross, age 90, of Seneca, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Oakwood Heights.
Linda Sollinger, 74 of Franklin, died Thursday June 8, 2023 at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh with her husband by her side. She had battled cancer for the past 9 years.
Georgia Marie Capozzi, 83, of Franklin, passed peacefully into the presence of her Savior on June 8, 2023.
Lewis E. Ralston, 76, of Utica, passed away unexpectedly at his residence early Thursday morning, June 8, 2023.
Sandra L. (Braden) Cozad, 71, of Seneca, passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at the Collins House in Franklin.
Duane Shannon Beals, 91, of Meadville, formerly of Kyle, Texas, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023 due to complications related to Foix-Alajouanine Syndrome, an illness he battled for over 30 years.
Tina Marie “Nene” Irwin, 58, of Cranberry, died at her residence on Wednesday morning, June 7, 2023, following a lengthy illness.
William H. “Bill” Williams, age 95, of Tionesta, died on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Kinzua Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Warren.
Barbara K. Ditz 67 of Lake Lucy passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023 unexpectedly.
Myra Jean Weaver, 80, of Meadville, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023, at Marquette Hospice House, surrounded by her loved ones.
Debra, 64, of Clarion, died at her residence on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Barbara J. Bailey, 74, of Shippenville, reunited with her husband, Gary, in Heaven on Friday, June 2, 2023, a day after what would have been their 55th anniversary.
Gary L. Barnes, 63, of Franklin passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023 at UPMC, Hamot.
David R. FitzGerald, 78, a resident of Grove City, and former well-known Franklin area funeral director, died Thursday, June 1, 2023 shortly after his arrival at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, OH, of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident earlier in the day.
Kimberly N. Giles, 43, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023 at UPMC Hamot, Erie.
Chiung-Ying “Virginia” Chang, 76, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early Thursday morning, June 1, 2023 at her home.
Matthew James Burns, 63, of St. George, Rockland Township, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca early Sunday morning, June 4, 2023, following a lengthy illness.
Russell S. Stahlman, 95, of Oil City, died on Friday evening, June 2, 2023, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Samuel Harrison Weckerly, 79, of Parker passed away Friday morning (06-02-23) at Good Samaritan Hospice at Cabot, following an illness.
Karen D. Myers, 82, of Rimersburg, passed away Friday, June 2, 2023 at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
Earl F. Smith, 82, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital.
Robert J. Schupp, 97, of Fryburg passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023, after a period of declining health.