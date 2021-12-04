Clifford “Cliff” Spence, 76, of Oil City, beloved father, grandfather, uncle and friend, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1st, 2021, at UPMC Northwest. His death was sudden and unexpected due to Covid-19 complications that presented in less than a week. He was exposed to Covid after his full vaccination but before the booster shot he received.
Cliff was a Vietnam veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force. He returned to his hometown to live and work for the remainder of his life. His parents Cliff and Ruth; three older brothers Richard, Mike and Has, as well as an infant sister Janet all passed before him. His wife Connie Brzuz and later devoted partner Linda Lund also preceded him in passing.
Matilda “Tillie” Sarah Nugent Beichner, 98, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus on December 1, 2021, escorted by her late husband Albert Sylvester and sons Donald, Jeffrey, David and Richard Michael (who just passed a week ago). She was born on November 10, 1923.
Clair “Dean” Eugene Rice Jr., 78, of Franklin, passed away, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at home. He was born on Aug. 23, 1943, in Franklin, a son of Clair Eugene and Mildred Bowen Rice Sr. He married Ada Singleton Rice on July 3, 1965, who survives.
Florence L. Richburg was born on Sept. 12, 1934, in Franklin Pennsylvania. On Nov. 26, 2021, she was called home to be with her Lord and Savior. She was the daughter of the late Herbert L. and Marion Paterson Lawson.
Wayne Lawrence Merrill was born on July 2, 1949, in Chattanooga, TN to Elsie (Geist) and Lawrence Merrill. Wayne was the eldest of four children: Maribeth, Sherman and Eunice. Later the family would move to Mount Desert Island, Maine where Larry was a small-town pastor. Another family move i…