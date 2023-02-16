Clifford E. Lake, 85, of Oil City, passed away early Sunday morning, Feb. 12, 2023 at The Caring Place in Franklin.
He is survived by two daughters: Ms. Kelly Lake-Warnberg and Mrs. Erin Nugent.
Karen Rose Hulings, age 73, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Feb. 14, 2023 at her residence.
Robert E. Houston, Jr., age 59, of Tionesta, formerly of New Castle, died on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at the Clarion Hospital in Clarion, following a year-long battle with cancer.
William “Mike” Kelly, 72, of Rocky Grove, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie.
Helen Marie King, 101, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Feb. 14, 2023, at Sugar Creek Station Nursing Home in Franklin.
Dolores R. “Dee” Groves, 82, a current resident of Oil City Healthcare & Rehab Center, a former longtime resident of Colonial Manor in Franklin died peacefully at 12:57 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, with her beloved family by her side.
As a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and son, Todd Pfertsh’s love of family did not end with his death.
Patricia Marie Mortimer, 87, of Rimersburg, passed away Sunday evening, Feb. 12, 2023 at her residence.
Hunter Riley Zang, age 3 months, passed away at home, Saturday Feb. 11, 2023.
Heaven opened its gate and Jesus standing there said, “Welcome Home.” Mildred “Millie” Grandelis, age 102, of Oil City, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday morning, Feb. 14, 2023 at her residence.
Mrs. Joyce A. Hoak, 88, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Southwoods Assisted Living Community.
Robert Merle Gourley, 82, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Feb. 13, 2023 at his residence.
Joel E. Roberts, 83, of Titusville, passed away Sunday evening Feb. 12, 2023 at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Charles E. Zacherl, 72, of Strattanville, passed away on Feb. 11, 2023 at Clarion Hospital.
Delores M. (Cook) Attleberger, 87, of Oil City, passed away at The Caring Place in Franklin on Sunday, Feb. 12th, 2023.
Beula B. Woods, 91 of Perry Twp., passed away on Feb. 13, 2023 at her son’s home.
Theodora “Dora” Vis, 96, of Walnut St., Brookville, passed away peacefully late Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at her home following a period of declining health.
Rev. John H. Steele,76, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, holding hands with both of his children on Friday, Feb. 10th 2023.
Elizabeth (Betty) Lavern Krampe, 93, of Polk Center passed away on Feb. 7, 2023 at UPMC Northwest Hospital, with Polk Staff at her side.
Terry E. Brown, 66, of Polk, passed away on Feb. 9, 2023 at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh.
Christopher Heydrick, Jr., 87, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully at his home on Feb. 6, 2023, with his wife, Peggy, of nearly 60 years by his side.
Letha M. Winger, 72, of Reno, passed away at 6:50 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the Collins House surrounded by her family.
Marion Eugene “Gene” McDowell, 80, retired Quaker State executive, formerly of Seneca, Pennsylvania, passed away on Feb. 11, 2023, surrounded by his immediate family, after a brief illness.
Mar-c Corbett, 92, of Foxburg entered into Eternal Rest with her Lord and Savior early Thursday afternoon (Feb. 9, 2023) of natural causes at her residence.
Marlene J. Dennison, 91, of Reynoldsville, passed away on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, while a resident of Penn Highlands McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Donald M. Hazlett, 70, of Oil City passed away Feb. 7, 2023 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.
Elu P. Lawrence, 77, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at his home in Harrisburg.
Rick Fletcher, 71, passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh surrounded by his loving family. He had been dealing with chronic lymphocytic leukemia since 2009.
Wildamae “Wilda” Rodgers, 80, of Franklin passed away on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at her home.
William F. Bemis, age 88, of West Hickory, died unexpectedly on Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, 2023 at the Titusville Area Hospital in Titusville. He was born on May 3, 1934 in Tionesta, son of the late Leon B. and Cathyleen E. (Blum) Bemis.
Kenneth William Ferringer, 83, of Parker, passed away early Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, 2023. He was born on June 30, 1939 in Sligo, son of the late Mary Jane Sherman-Buzzard and Dart William Ferringer.
Robert F. Sterrett, 96, of Grove City, passed away at home Feb. 8, 2023.
Kay (Fisher) Say, 88, of Seneca, went home to her Lord and Savior Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7, 2023, following a brief illness.
Keith A. Mullen, 83, of North Riverview Drive, Parker, went to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2023 at his home while in the company of his loving family.
Meriam E. Shook, 91 of Sligo, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, after a long period of declining health. She had been a resident of Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center for the last ten years.
Keith A. Mullen, 83, of Parker, Hovey Township, Armstrong County, passed away early Tuesday morning at his residence.
Edward T. “Mac” McClain, 70, of Miola, passed away Monday evening, Feb. 6, 2023 at his home following a lengthy illness.