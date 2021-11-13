Clinton Ira Hetrick, age 71, of Tionesta passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. While his body surrendered to cancer this day, his spirit did not. Clint was ministered into the Christian faith and very much appreciated the prayers and supports he received.
Clint was born on March 31, 1950, to the late Ira Clinton and Ilo M. (Young) Hetrick in Amberson, his father’s birthday. He graduated from North Clarion High School in 1968 and served in the U.S. Army as a military policeman in the U.S. and South Korea. He retired from the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers in 2003 with his last position being maintenance leader at Tionesta Dam. He was also part of the Pittsburgh District Dive Team for many years. Clint was known for his masonry work (especially with native stone), carpentry, and willingness to lend a hand to others. He had a passion for hunting and enjoyed relating stories and adventures from many out-of-state trips. He was a member of the Amvets Post #113 of Tionesta.
Clinton Ira Hetrick, age 71, of Tionesta passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. While his body surrendered to cancer this day, his spirit did not. Clint was ministered into the Christian faith and very much appreciated the prayers and supports he received.
Harry Judson Miller, age 89, of Harrisburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Carolyn’s Hospice Home, where he was for two days. He previously resided with his daughter and son-in-law at their Harrisburg residence. Before that, he lived with his wife, Esther, in Hershey, Fra…
After a long courageous battle with dementia, Carole passed peacefully surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Carole was a lovely and classy lady, and compassionate wife, mother and grandmother, and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Carole was 86 years old.