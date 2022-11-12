Clinton Leroy Wasson Sr., 95, of Wabash, Indiana, went to be a citizen of heaven at 9:15 am, Thursday, November 10, 2022. He was born on February 9, 1927, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, to Homer Carl and Kathryn (Kerr) Wasson.
Clinton was the son of former Franklin attorney H. Carl Wasson. He was a 1947 graduate of Franklin High School in Pennsylvania. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Religion from Olivet Nazarene University in 1960. He married June Elizabeth Wible on May 5, 1950 in Franklin, Pennsylvania; she passed away on November 29, 2007. He was a Church of the Nazarene pastor retiring after 34 years. He served at the Wabash church from 1967 to 1975, but also pastored in Marion, Ligonier, Orland, Redkey, Waterloo, and Farmington, Missouri. Through the Nazarene Church he served on several Work and Witness Trips traveling all over the world. He served on the credentials board of the Nazarene Church. Wherever he served he was always eager to get involved in the local ministerial associations. Clinton was always a bi vocational pastor and would work other jobs at the same time, such as serving on the town council of Orland, Indiana.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Helen Marie Burchanowski. The service will be held at 12:10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Oil City. The Rev. John Miller will serve as celebrant.
Clinton Leroy Wasson Sr., 95, of Wabash, Indiana, went to be a citizen of heaven at 9:15 am, Thursday, November 10, 2022. He was born on February 9, 1927, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, to Homer Carl and Kathryn (Kerr) Wasson.