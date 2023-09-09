Cloyd Wilbur Hollen, 92, of Sugarcreek and formerly of Altoona, died Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 at The Collins House Hospice Care in Franklin with his devoted wife Audrey at his side.
Born Dec. 15, 1930, in Blandburg, he was the son of the late Cloyd T. and Laura C. (Laird) Hollen. He was preceded in death in 1994 by his first wife of 42 years LaRue A. (Miller) Hollen and his sisters Dorothy (Don) Diehl and Margaret (Hoot) Felix and a sister-in-law Barbara (Henderson) Miller.
James D. Vogan Jr., 58, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, after a 12-year battle with cancer, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh. A complete obituary will appear in Monday’s Derrick.
A memorial Mass for Dennis “Denny” McDonald, an Oil City native and former teacher at Venango Christian High School, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at St. Brigid Church, 383 Arch St., Meadville.
Helen Theresa Futyma (née Andres) formerly of 350 Park Ave., Oil City, passed away peacefully at 98 years of age on Aug. 31, at SouthWoods Assisted Living Community, in Titusville, where she lived since January 2022.
Barbara Ann (Delahunty) Carlson, 85, formerly of New Cumberland passed away Aug. 10, 2023. She was recently living in Parker, Colorado. Barb was born in Oil City on Jan. 3, 1938, and was a daughter of the late James and Edna (Lantz) Delahunty.