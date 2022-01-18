Clyde Alvin Buzard

Clyde Alvin Buzard

Clyde Alvin Buzard, 87, of Sligo, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital.

Born June 30, 1934, in Lawsonham, C. Alvin was the son of the late Raymond and Marie Buzard.

Nathan A. Weaver
Nathan A. Weaver

Nathan A. Weaver, 45, of Emlenton, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, following a brief illness.

Robert E. Dye
Robert E. Dye

Robert E. Dye, 81 of Franklin, passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Oil City Health Care and Rehabilitation. Born in Grove City on Sept. 15, 1940, he was the son of the late Robert E Dye Sr., and Gertrude Louise Young.

Dolores Anna Marie McCarren
Dolores Anna Marie McCarren

Dolores Anna Marie McCarren, 89, of Franklin, passed away, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at home. She was born July 14, 1932, in Oil City, a daughter of William J. and Ruby L. Lefford Parks. She married Dennis R. McCarren on Sept. 13, 1952. He preceded her in death on Jan. 3, 2014.

Janet R. (Jacobs) Hartle
Janet R. (Jacobs) Hartle

Janet R. (Jacobs) Hartle, 90, of Meadville, formerly of Conneaut Lake, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Meadville Medical Center.

Perry R. Kifer
Perry R. Kifer

Perry R. Kifer, 62, of Curllsville, passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, following a lengthy illness.

Dennis P. Sloan
Dennis P. Sloan

Dennis P. Sloan, 54, of Kittanning Pike, Parker, Allegheny Township, Butler County, a well-known senior member of the Emlenton Fire Department, passed away Friday evening, Jan. 14, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Don Craig
Don Craig

Don Craig, 64, passed away early Saturday morning at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, asleep with his wife beside him.

Evylen May Warner
Evylen May Warner

Evylen May Warner, 87 of Emlenton, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at UPMC Northwest.

Joshua A. Horton

Joshua A. Horton, 40, of Oil City passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. He is survived by his wife Katie and children Gabrielle Horton, Gabrielle Roberts, Joshua, Kristian and Malakai Horton.

Donald C. 'Capt’n' Elder Sr.
Donald C. 'Capt’n' Elder Sr.

Donald C. “Capt’n” Elder Sr., 86, of Fisher, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at his home. He was born Jan. 8, 1936, in Clarion; son of the late Walter C. and Pearl Confer Elder.

Anna Mae Fisher
Anna Mae Fisher

Anna Mae Fisher, 87, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday afternoon, Jan. 13, 2022, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Lucinda 'Cindy' John Lerch Davis
Lucinda 'Cindy' John Lerch Davis

Lucinda “Cindy” John Lerch Davis, 80, of Tulsa, Okla. passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at St. Francis Medical Center, after a brief illness. She was a recent resident of the Montereau Retirement Community.

Ella M. Butryn

Ella M. Butryn, 78, of Oil City, passed away Jan. 13, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Ernest “Bucky” Butryn, and her two children, Tom and Dave.

Wilfred A. 'Spike' Sudekum
Wilfred A. 'Spike' Sudekum

Wilfred A. “Spike” Sudekum,84, of Mentor, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland.

Scott A. Salser
Scott A. Salser

Scott A. Salser, retired vocal music instructor from Indiana, and formerly of Knox, passed from this life into eternity in heaven on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. from complications due to COVID pneumonia.

John V. Perkins
John V. Perkins

John V. Perkins, 86, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville.

John J. McMillen III
John J. McMillen III

John J. McMillen III, 59, of Cranberry, died unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

Patricia K. Klingler
Patricia K. Klingler

Patricia K. Klingler, 57, of Knox passed away on Jan. 11, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.

Homer Dean Merwin
Homer Dean Merwin

Homer Dean Merwin, 89, of Terwilliger Rd. Parker, Perryville, passed away early Wednesday morning, Jan. 12, 2022 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Blanche E. Kemmer
Blanche E. Kemmer

Blanche E. Kemmer, 93, of Kingsville, passed away early Wednesday morning, Jan. 12, 2022 at the Brookville Hospital.

Bonita L. 'Bonnie' Rice
Bonita L. 'Bonnie' Rice

Bonita L. “Bonnie” Rice, 69, of Clarion, passed away early Tuesday morning, Jan. 11, 2022 at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a lengthy illness.

Carol A. Pikna
Carol A. Pikna

Carol A. Pikna, 78, of Oil City, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Lillian A. Drozdo
Lillian A. Drozdo

Lillian A. Drozdo, 81, of Seneca, went Home to her Lord and Savior Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 11, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

George D. Boyer
George D. Boyer

George D. Boyer, 73, of Armstrong Rd., Centerville passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at his residence.

Robert L. Jackson
Robert L. Jackson

Robert L. Jackson, 81, of Rocky Grove, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at home, with his wife of 57 years and his daughter by his side. For the past five years, he struggled with the effects of pulmonary fibrosis, asbestosis, and COPD.

Rebecca J. Beach
Rebecca J. Beach

Rebecca J. Beach, 81, a resident of 119 Wood Road, Franklin, went home to be with the Lord at 5:16 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.

Gary McFadden

Gary McFadden, 65, of Oil City, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.

Dana L. Myers
Dana L. Myers

Dana L. Myers, 64, of Knox, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, after a 14 year battle with lymphoma.

Laura Jean Gesin
Laura Jean Gesin

Laura Jean Gesin, 57, of Polk, passed away Monday evening, Jan. 10, 2022, at Polk Center where she has been residing since she was a little girl.

Alfred Kelso
Alfred Kelso

Alfred Kelso, 70, of Brookville passed from this life to the next on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.

Arthur E. Yingling Sr.
Arthur E. Yingling Sr.

On Monday, Jan 10, 2022, Arthur E. Yingling Sr. entered heaven. He peacefully passed away in his sleep at the Southwoods assisted living facility in Titusville.