TSgt. Clyde Anthony Krizon, U.S. Air Force (ret.), 71, of Pfafftown, North Carolina, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 13, 1947, in Raymilton, the son of Edwin and Donna Henry Krizon.
He was a Roman Catholic and was a retired from the U.S. Air Force holding the rank of Technical Sergeant.
Clyde was a quiet, peaceful man, who enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Tim Krizon and two grandchildren, Sarah and Gregory.
Survivors include his wife, Paula Davis Krizon; two sons, Mark Krizon and wife Carole of Ft. Wayne, Indina and Benjamin Krizon and wife Darla of East Bend, North Carolina; and ten grandchildren.
Also surviving is a sister, Susan Sealand and husband, Ross of Raymilton; two brothers, Carl Krizon and wife Karen of Polk and Joseph Krizon and wife Brenda of Greenville; his mother-in-law, Ruth Maxine Webb; his brother-in-law, Kenneth Davis and wife Becky; and his special friend, Vicki Bingman.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Congress Hill Church of God on the corner of Pone Lane and Congress Hill Road, Franklin,with Leroy Krizon officiating.
Burial will follow in Old Sandy Cemetery, Polk, with full military honors.
The family will receive friends after the service, (meal to follow).
