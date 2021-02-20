Clyde W. Neal, Sr.

Christen (Schlorff) Aylesworth, 45, a resident of 316 9th St., Franklin, died peacefully at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca with her loving family by her side, following a courageous battle with cancer.
James Edwin Eakin, well known local businessman and owner/operator of Franklin Granite Works and Heath Memorials passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, surrounded by family after a valiant fight with an extended illness.
Brayton C. Rodgers, age 94, formerly of Oil City, passed gracefully Monday, Feb. 15th, 2021,surrounded by his family in McMurray Hills Manor in McMurray. He was a man of great faith and shared his kind spirit with all.
A celebration of life for Jeffery Flinchbaugh will be held Saturday, Feb. 20, from 3 to 7 p.m. in the rear social hall room of the Franklin V.F.W., 411 9th St. Franklin. It is requested that no hats be worn inside the building, and those attending are asked to wear a face mask.
Steven D. Wilson, 60, a resident of 224 Oak Grove Circle, Franklin, died peacefully, yet completely unexpectedly, at 1:34 a.m. Sunday, February 14, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his family, after being suddenly stricken with a medical emergency.
Charles E. "Charlie" Urey, 75, a resident of 626 Pacific Street, Franklin, died peacefully at 9:10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in his home surrounded by his family following a period of declining health.