Cole Matthew Pfister, infant son of Matthew W. and Alison Rae (Dailey) Pfister, went to be in the arms of Jesus on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Isla Rae Pfister; his maternal grandmother, Lisa Santee; maternal great-grandparents, William and Rita Santee; paternal grandparents, Bill Pfister (Bridget) and Theresa Pfister; paternal great-grandparents, William and Judith Pfister; aunts, Alexis Dailey, Taylor Dailey and Sandra Hackwelder (Eric) and his cousins, Jayla Fattler, Livvy Hackwelder and Major Hackwelder.