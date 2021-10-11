Colleen Ann Wiser, 48, of Sligo, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Oct.8, 2021.
She was born on Nov. 26, 1972, in Clarion, the daughter of Harold and Carolyn (Hubauer) Silvis.
Richard H. “Dick” Morrison of Venus passed away at 86 years of age surrounded by family at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. He was born on Sept. 5, 1935, in Venus, the son of the late Harold and Genevieve (Paup) Morrison. He graduated from Shippenville High School in 1953.…
Floyd LeRoy Snyder Jr., 80, of Oil City, died Friday evening, Oct. 8, 2021, at Titusville Healthcare. He was born Nov. 10, 1940, in Mercer, a son to the late Floyd LeRoy Snyder, Sr. and Myrtle (Heckathorne) Snyder. He was a 1960 graduate of Oil City High School. He worked at the Franklin Hos…
Margot K. Johnston, 83, of Oil City, formerly of Seneca, died early Saturday morning, Oct. 9, 2021, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
James R. Slagle Sr., 88, of Summerville, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at his residence.
Charles (Chuck) E. Bigley III, Age 76, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in his home.
Paul E. Rapp Sr., 69, of Tionesta passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
Arthur Lynn Smith, 65, of Knox, passed away on October 8, 2021 at his home.
Donna G. Hetrick, 87, of Brookville died the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at her home following a period of declining health surrounded by her beloved husband and family.
Anna Mae Oliver Wilbert died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Southwoods Assisted Living in Titusville where she had resided since May 2008.
Eleanor Mae Deitz Kurtzhals, 94, of Shippenville, PA, passed away on October 8, 2021, at the home of her daughter, Peggy Wetzel.
Paul Rapp Sr., 69, of Tionesta passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 7, 2021. A complete obituary will follow.
Margaret L. “Peg” Fitzgerald, 71, of Harrisville, formerly of Boyers, passed away early Friday morning, Oct. 8, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.
Charles “Charley” Joe Bean, 65, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly in the morning hours of Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, on his farm.
DeWayne F. Shorts, 94, a well-known member of the Cooperstown community, passed away peacefully in the early evening in the comforts of his own home, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
Willie Mae Lockhart, 83, of Franklin, passed away in her home on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in the early hours of the morning surrounded by her family.
Melvin Eugene “Gene” Kifer, 73, of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Anna Mae Oliver Wilbert, 96, a resident of Southwoods Assisted Living, and formerly of Oil City, passed away Thursday Oct. 7, 2021.
Martha A. Caldwell, 96, formerly of Oil City and Washington, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Phoebe Berks Health Care Center, Wernersville. She is the wife of the late Seymour Caldwell, who was a Franklin resident.
Eileen Swyers Henry, 83, of Strattanville was greeted at the gates of heaven on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, by her loved ones following a sudden illness.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Theresa M. (Sita) Salvo, 90, of Shippenville, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Evelyn Louise Isaacs, age 90, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Joyce E. Wilson, 73, of Seneca, died Wednesday morning, Oct. 6, 2021, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
SalLea R. Edkin, 73, of Lake City, Florida, died peacefully, after a sudden illness, Oct. 2, 2021, at Haven — Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center, Lake City. She was born May 10, 1948, in Franklin, the daughter of the late James F. Turner and Mildred Ann Gordon.
Viola T. Caligiuri Chapman Bowser, formerly of Knox, passed away April 21, 2021.
Doris R. Frantz, 91, of Meadville, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Juniper Village in Meadville.
James Marlin Mohney, 82, of Hawthorn, died on Monday morning, Oct. 4, 2021, at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Lurla P. Stromyer, age 91, of Seneca, died on Oct. 4, 2021, with her family by her side at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Patricia L. Johnson, 91, of Titusville, went to be with the Lord on Friday afternoon Oct. 1, 2021, at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Theodore “Buzz” Carl Gabrielson Jr., 66, of Penn Run, formerly of Seneca, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at his home in Penn Run.
Delores K. Knight, 88, of Shippenville passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at home after a period of declining health.
Myron “Mike” Ray Rice, 75, of Cooperstown, passed away peacefully in his home in the early afternoon hours on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
Margaret Anne “Peg” Fulton, age 87, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 3, 2021, at UPMC Northwest at Seneca.
Vonda Schwabenbauer, 84, of Tylersburg, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Patricia J. (McNaughton) King, 79, of Rimersburg, passed away on Friday Oct. 1, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Donald Floyd Brown, age 84, of Seneca, was promoted to Glory on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at his home. It was 6:02 p.m. when he fell at the feet of his Commander, Jesus Christ, who he loved and served.
Mr. Chester L. “Chet” Anthony, 65, of Pleasantville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Titusville Area Hospital due to complication from COVID-19.
Boyd A. Eaton Jr., a lifelong Franklin resident, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday Oct. 1, 2021, at UPMC Hamot.
