Colonel Craig Chalmers McCall, 96, retired from the U.S. Air Force, peacefully departed on his last mission to the Kingdom of Heaven in the early hours of Tuesday, June 7th, 2021, from the Fraser Health Center, Hilton Head Island, S.C. Craig’s loving family was with him by his side.
He was born Sept. 30, 1924, in Sligo to William Ross McCall and Minnie Mae Craig McCall. Craig was the eldest of six children and began working at farm chores at a very young age, driving tractors at age 6, and mechanically disassembling and reassembling said tractor by age 10. In June 1941, at the age of 16, Craig graduated from Sligo High School, where his nickname was “Romeo”. Craig found his love for the Lord at the Sligo Presbyterian Church. Responsibility, hard work, modesty, loyalty to family, and personal integrity would be the foundation for his life. His commitment and foundation set an example for his brothers, sisters, children, and grandchildren to follow.
Colonel Craig Chalmers McCall, 96, retired from the U.S. Air Force, peacefully departed on his last mission to the Kingdom of Heaven in the early hours of Tuesday, June 7th, 2021, from the Fraser Health Center, Hilton Head Island, S.C. Craig’s loving family was with him by his side.
Gail Perry Kinch passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at her home in Sun City West, Arizona with her loving family by her side after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease and other health problems.
The Rev. William A. Houben Jr., 88, of Clarion, went to be with his Lord and Savior, surrounded by his beloved family on Jan. 29, 2022. Bill was the eldest son of William A. Houben Sr. and Agnes M. (Hunt) Houben, of Eldred. He was born in Eldred, McKean County, on May 9, 1933.