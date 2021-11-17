Colonel John K. Schroeder, Jr. (Ken), born 1929, passed away at the age of 92 on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. He was surrounded by his family and is now reunited with his beloved wife, Heather.
Ken proudly served his country for 30 plus years in the United States Armed Forces. He served two years in the U.S. Army Air Corps and then pursued his college education at to the University of New Hampshire where he graduated with a master’s degree. After graduation, Ken entered the U.S. Air Force where he served as a highly decorated pilot and officer. Ken bravely faced multiple military conflicts, flying one tour in the Korean War and two tours in the Vietnam Campaign. After 29 plus years of service, Ken retired as a full bird Colonel. He was a proud member of the Quiet Birdmen and American Legion Post 66.
Mabel Sherman, 86, formerly of Emlenton, Polk, and Seneca, died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at The Laurels in Worthington, Ohio. Mabel moved to Ohio in December 2020 to be closer to her son after the death of her fourth husband, Marshall Sherman.
Much loved Benny R. Hillard Sr., age 83, of East Hickory, died on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. He was born Jan. 9, 1938, in Endeavor, son of the late Orion H. and Ethel L. (Davidson) Hillard.
Clinton Ira Hetrick, age 71, of Tionesta passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. While his body surrendered to cancer this day, his spirit did not. Clint was ministered into the Christian faith and very much appreciated the prayers and supports he received.