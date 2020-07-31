Connie Ethel (Baker) Burdi

Surrounded by her husband Steven and immediate family members, Connie Burdi of Chino, California, at the age of 71, passed away at 3:55 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020. Connie was born Nov. 23, 1948 in Oil City. She was the eldest child of the late Fredrick and Arabella Baker.
Connie moved with her family to Southern California in the 1950's where she attended elementary through high school at Orangewood Academy in Garden Grove, California. Connie furthered her education at La Sierra College in Riverside, California. There were several employment positions throughout the years within California. Her final employment was a lengthy stay working as a project manager for Southern California Edison, retiring Jan. 9, 2015.