Conrad Paul Spence

Conrad Paul "Connie" Spence, 72, of Seneca, died at 5:55 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at his home, following a brief battle with cancer.
He was born on Dec. 30, 1946, in Titusville, a son to the late Albert E. and Florence (Howell) Spence.
He was a 1964 graduate of Pleasantville Joint High School. He later studied engineering at the University of Pittsburgh in Titusville.
Mr. Spence served in the U.S. Army from July 28, 1966, through July 8, 1968; he was stationed in Germany and England.
He attended Ashland United Methodist Church.
Connie enjoyed reading, following the Pittsburgh sports teams, walking, music, and spending time at the Chautauqua Institute in New York.
Mr. Spence was employed as an assistant city engineer for the City of Franklin, retiring in 2012.
He was married in Pleasantville on April 30, 1987, to the former Evelyn M. Weaver, and she survives.
Also surviving is his brother, Kenneth Spence and his wife Jean of Titusville; his sisters-in-law, Judy Spence of Franklin, Patricia Ashbaugh and her husband Richard of Cranberry, Esther Weaver of Knox, and Joyce Schwab and her husband Gale of Seneca; and a brother-in-law, Thomas Weaver and his wife Georgetta of Murrysville.
Also surviving are three nephews, John Spence and his wife Melissa of Cooperstown, Kevin Spence and his wife Donna of Soldotna, Alaska, and Kurt Spence and his wife Stephanie of Erie; and his great-nephews and great-niece: Nathan Spence and his wife Anna, Caleb Spence, Rachel Spence, Samuel Spence, and Max Spence.
In addition to his parents, Albert and Florence Spence, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Spence; and niece, Karen Spence.
Friends and family will be received Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Route 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township.
A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Friday at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Daniel Grimes, pastor of Ashland United Methodist Church, officiating.
Private inurnment will be held at a later date in Ashland Church Cemetery in Cranberry.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ashland United Methodist Church, c/o Patricia Ashbaugh, 9678 Route 322, Cranberry 16319.
To express condolences to the family online, please visit http://www.hilebest.com.