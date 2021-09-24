Constance “Connie” T. Long of Verona, formerly of Pittsburgh, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at Longwood at Oakmont, Verona.
Daughter of Judson E. Trax and Virginia McCalmont Trax, who predeceased her, Connie was born in Oil City. Connie was a social worker by profession and an avid singer and dog lover with a great sense of humor.
Ray J. Taft, age 73, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, with his wife of 50 years, Mary Jane (Gureczny) by his side. He was born on June 6, 1948 in Oil City, son of Ray and Clara Taft.
Timothy “Tim” Allen Keck, 64, of Summerville, passed away on the evening of Saturday, the 11th of September, 2021. He left peacefully, surrounded by family, in his own home, following a brief period of declining health.