Cornelius Stover Masonic service

Members of Edenburg Lodge #550 F.&A.M. will hold a service for Cornelius "Corny" Stover on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 10:45 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1051 Twin Church Road.
Vicki Jo Colwell Brosius, age 87, of Fairmount City, passed away Friday afternoon, July 29, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
Mary Lee Kunselman, 64, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on Friday, July 29, 2022, after a period of declining health.
Dyllan Marquis Rhoads, 23, of Limestone, passed away early Saturday morning, July 30, 2022, due to an unexpected side-by-side accident.
Donald W. “Donnie” Ray Jr., 54, of Oak Ridge passed away, Thursday evening, July 28, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family, after a 2½ year battle with cancer.
William C. “Bill” Rader, Jr., 71, of Oil City, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie after a brave battle with cancer.
Visitation for Kelsey Harris will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. today and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
A celebration of life for William Wesley “Wes” Lauer, who died on Jan. 4, 2022, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Cornplanter Township fire hall.
Michael J. Dutko, 67, of Stoneboro, died July 1, 2022.
Barbara A. Krizinsky, 82, of Polk, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Cashiers, NC — Robert “Bob” Eugene Goodman, 73, passed away on July 27, 2022. He died at home with his family by his side after a long and hard fought battle with cancer. He faced his illness as he faced life, with amazing courage and a positive outlook throughout his journey. His faith rema…
James H. Smith, 78, of Parker, took the Son’s hand and went to the Promised Land on July 28, 2022, with his wife and son-in-law, Bill, holding his hand.
James C. Sloan Jr. of Seffner, Florida passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 23, 2022. He was born to James C. Sr and Patricia Sloan in Clarion, Pennsylvania. He is preceded in death by his parents and his son, James J (August 21, 2019) as well as his mother-in-law Mary Jane Behanna, and …
Due to a family emergency the funeral service for Kelsey Harris to be held today has been postponed.
James Anderson, 80, of Wilmington NC passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, following his battle with pancreatic cancer.
Robert C. “Bob” Michael Jr., 69, of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station following a lengthy illness.
John L. Renfrew, 76, of Shippenville, formerly of Knox, passed away Thursday morning, July 28, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.
William “Bill” F. Acklin, 66, walked into the arms of Jesus and was reunited with his son, William Paul Acklin on June 6, 2022.
Robert “Bob” Lee Watkins, age 85, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Robert Henry Carns passed away after a short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He left this world on July 24, 2022, surrounded by love with his wife and daughter at his bedside.
William H. Earley, 78, of Franklin, passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Vernon C. Ford Jr., 58, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Hospice House in Wexford.
Michele Schultz Crisman, 72, of Franklin left this earthly life for greater living, pain-free in the House of the Lord, in the early morning hours of July 17th, 2022, when she passed at her home in the presence of loved ones after months of significant complications of advanced stage liver d…
We are saddened to announce the death of Stanley “Stan” Oliver Swanson, 56, of Tionesta, who passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, in his home due to natural causes.
John R. Goodman Sr., 65, of Rimersburg, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at his home.
The family of Cornelius Stover and Pauline Monrean Stover invites you to attend a Celebration of Life for both Corny and Pauline on Saturday, Aug. 6th at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1051 Twin Church Road, Knox. Please join us for lunch following the service.
Audley J. Bartley, 67, of St. Petersburg passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 23, 2022, of natural causes in Ashtabula, Ohio.
Clair E. Oakes Jr. , 56, of Oil City, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at his home.
Bernice P. Sloan, 94, of Clarion, passed away Saturday evening, July 23, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Lake City where she was residing.
Shirley Ann Sayers, 87, of Olean Trail in Summerville went to her Lord and Savior, Monday, July 25, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab center.
Harold Jerome Heffner Jr., 83, of Hawthorn passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.
Brian Womeldorf, 51, of Knox, passed away at home on Sunday, July 24, 2022, following a long battle with cancer.
Francis Carl Best Jr., 79, of Country Springs in Sligo, formerly of Lucinda, passed away on Monday July 25, 2022, at Clarion Hospital after a period of declining health.
Kelsey Renee Harris, 28, of Franklin, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, after a sudden and tragic accident at her home along with her beloved dog, Molly.
Leanora Smith, 95, of Franklin passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 26, 2022, six years to the day after her husband’s passing.
Barbara J. Moffatt, 73, of Franklin passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Audley J. Bartley, 67, of St. Petersburg, passed away unexpectedly Saturday evening, July 23, 2022, of natural causes at Ashtabula County, Ohio.
Dorothea Ann “Donna” Jolley, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at age 81, finally reunited with her husband, John R. “Jack” Jolley, who passed away in 2016.
Salem Cynthia Comiske and Sawyer Scottlynn Comiske were born suddenly late in the evening on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Seneca, at UPMC Northwest via emergency C-section at only 25 weeks into the pregnancy.
Lawrence “Dick” Shoup, age 87, of Knox, passed away late Friday evening, July 22, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital, following an illness.
