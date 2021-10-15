Craig Alyn Hess, 69, of Polk, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born April 4, 1952, Oil City, he was the son of the late Willis H. and Mary Jane (Heigley) Hess. He was an Oil City graduate.
Updated: October 15, 2021 @ 6:30 am
Adam Jordan, 44, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Mountain View Regional Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Robert C. “Bob” Roos, 65, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes Thursday morning, Oct. 14, 2021, at Sugar Valley Lodge in Franklin.
Craig Alyn Hess, 69, of Polk, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Helen M. Wetzel, 99, of Quick Lane, Emlenton, Scrubgrass Township, a former longtime St. Petersburg resident, passed away late Tuesday evening, Oct. 12, 2021, at The Pines in Grove Manor.
William L. (Larry) Beightol, 82, of Franklin passed away at The Caring Place on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, after an extended battle with dementia.
Larry E. Hetrick, 57, of Marienville died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at UPMC Hamot following a illness.
A celebration of life gathering for Elizabeth Louise Kiser, who passed away June 8th, 2021, will take place Saturday.
Helen M. Wetzel, 99, of Emlenton, formerly of St. Petersburg, passed away late Tuesday evening, Oct. 12, 2021.
Eugene C. Elder, 72, of Cherrytree, passed away Tuesday Oct. 12, 2021, at St. Vincent Health Center in Erie.
Sandra Shreve Pickens, 78, passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Gary Dean Blystone, 69, of Kennerdell, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
Clarence “Cork” William Karns, age 86, of Oil City, went to be with our Heavenly Father in the early morning hours on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
Julia F. Shick, age 90, of New Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday morning, Oct. 12, 2021, at the Jefferson Court Personal Care Home in Brookville following a short illness.
Kenneth E. Rhoades, 64, of Oil City, went to be with his Lord, on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Trinity Living Center Skilled Nursing Home, in Grove City.
Alice Mary Engel, of Oil City, dedicated her life to taking care of others as a certified nursing assistant, most recently with U.C.I.P. Alice died unexpectedly in her sleep of cardiac complications on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the age of 61.
Carol D. Dunkle, 74, of Van, died late Sunday night, Oct. 10, 2021, at Oil City Healthcare.
Jessica A. Judy Davis, 42, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Lucinda, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at the UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh after a long, courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Professor Ronald C. Shumaker, Ph.D., 81, died at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Oct. 05, 2021.
Darlene S. Walker, 76, of Westminster, S.C., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Medical University of South Carolina.
Lori L. Gates, 71, of Knox, left this world to be reunited in Heaven with her husband on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.
Joyce M. Neider, 87, a resident of 1220 Chestnut Street, Franklin died peacefully at 5:34 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in UPMC Northwest in Seneca, as a result of complications due to COVID-19.
Mona Fox, 66, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Merle E. “Gene” Alden, 71, of Richland Township, Venango County, went Home to the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
On Oct. 4, 2021, Lawrence John Biernesser arrived at the gates of heaven, and was met with the words he has always dreamt of hearing, “Well done my good and faithful servant.”
Eva Ruth Shaffer, 98, of Brookville, died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the McKinley Health Center, Brookville.
Edward J. Sheffer, 77, of Franklin, formerly of West Freedom, Parker, Emlenton area, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Autumn Grove.
Kathryn Wheeling McCarren, 97, of Katy, Texas, and formerly of Franklin, peacefully passed away on Oct. 6, 2021.
Mrs. Doris A. Wheeling, 89, of Titusville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Brooke M. (Wentworth) Brown, age 42, formerly of Franklin, and currently from Athens, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.
Donald Arden Deets, 84, a lifelong resident of Hannaville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
Judith L. Gibbons Spilko, 92, passed away peacefully on Sept. 25, 2021, at VNA Hospice in Vero Beach, Florida. She was surrounded by her family.
Virginia Cottrell, 76, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.
Robert “Bob” C. Woods, 84, of Franklin, passed away, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. He was born on Nov. 28, 1936 in Polk.
David Allan Hollis Sr., 72, of Reynoldsville passed away in his home in the early hours of Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.
Richard H. “Dick” Morrison of Venus passed away at 86 years of age surrounded by family at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Floyd LeRoy Snyder Jr., 80, of Oil City, died Friday evening, Oct. 8, 2021, at Titusville Healthcare.
Colleen Ann Wiser, 48, of Sligo, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Oct.8, 2021.
Margot K. Johnston, 83, of Oil City, formerly of Seneca, died early Saturday morning, Oct. 9, 2021, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
James R. Slagle Sr., 88, of Summerville, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at his residence.
Charles (Chuck) E. Bigley III, Age 76, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in his home.
