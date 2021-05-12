Craig J. McMahan, 88, of Clarion, passed away Friday afternoon, Feb. 19, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, at the First Baptist Church in Clarion.

The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, at the First Baptist Church in Clarion.

Darl Kunselman service set

A memorial service for Darl Franklin Kunselman, 80, of Oak Ridge, who passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, will be held on Saturday, May 22, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Hall, 2601 Brookville St., Fairmount City, with the Rev Thaddeus Taylor officiating.

Mary A. Maul service set

Please join us as we celebrate the life of Mary A. Maul of Franklin from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 15th at The Cooperstown United Methodist Church.

Joyce A. Morrison
Joyce A. Morrison

Joyce A. Morrison, 77, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, following her courageous fight with pancreatic cancer. Born on Feb. 28, 1944, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Loretta Gilmore Dempsey.

Carl C. Rowe
Carl C. Rowe

Carl C. Rowe, 95, of Knox passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center following a brief illness.

Thomas L. Callahan Mass set

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday in St. Joseph Church, Oil City for Thomas L. Callahan, 87, formerly of Oil City.

George Henry Chadman
George Henry Chadman

George Henry Chadman, of Palm Bay, Florida, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Florida, following a sudden illness.

Sean Frederick Lackey service set

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Sean Frederick Lackey has been planned and scheduled by his family. Family and friends are invited Saturday, May 15, from 11:30 a.m. until 12 noon at The Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church, 160 Atlantic Ave. Franklin. Services will begin at noo…

Gerald Edward 'Judd' Beary
Gerald Edward 'Judd' Beary

Gerald Edward "Judd" Beary, 89, of Oil City, passed away in the early hours Monday morning, May 10, 2021, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City due to congestive heart failure.

Kenneth N. Davis
Kenneth N. Davis

Kenneth N. Davis, 56, of Tionesta, died at 11:29 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021, after an extended illness.

James John Dutko
James John Dutko

James John Dutko, 62, of Franklin passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 7, 2021, of pancreatic cancer.

Doris J. Goughler
Doris J. Goughler

Doris J. Goughler, 80, of Parker, formerly of Emlenton, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday evening, May 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Martha J. Kepple
Martha J. Kepple

Martha J. Kepple, 76, of Callensburg, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital.

David R. Moore
David R. Moore

David R. Moore, 83, of Marienville went to be with his heavenly Father on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at his home as the result of complications related to Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Manuela Castaneda Shaffer
Manuela Castaneda Shaffer

Manuela Castaneda Shaffer, 75, of Rockland, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday morning, May 8, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, following complications of recent surgery.

Sara A. Sines
Sara A. Sines

Sara A. Sines, 90, a resident of 102 Church Street, Clintonville died peacefully at 4:49 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, in her home.

William D. 'Bill' Smith
William D. 'Bill' Smith

William D. "Bill" Smith of Grove City passed peacefully on Saturday morning, May 8, 2021, in Quality Life Services, Grove City. He was 92.

Sheila R. Boughner
Sheila R. Boughner

Sheila R. Boughner, 59, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Austintown Healthcare Center in Youngstown, Ohio.

Joyce 'Peach' Bowie
Joyce 'Peach' Bowie

Joyce "Peach" Bowie of Oil City passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family following a courageous battle with cancer.

Thomas L. Callahan
Thomas L. Callahan

Thomas L. Callahan, 87 years of age, and a resident of Lorain, Ohio, passed away at his home following a full and meaningful life.

Barbara J. Stalker Foust
Barbara J. Stalker Foust

Barbara J. Stalker Foust, 64, of Dutch Hill, Parker, passed away early Friday morning May 7, 2021, at Penn Highlands-Jefferson Manor at Brookville following an illness.

Stanley J. Huefner

Stanley J. Huefner, 56, a resident of 1176 State Route 428, Oakland Township, died peacefully Thursday, May 6, 2021 at his home.

Merle E. Carr
Merle E. Carr

Merle E. Carr, 71 of Rimersburg, PA passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Glenn Allen Neiport
Glenn Allen Neiport

Glenn Allen Neiport, age 71, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer.

Ronald J. 'Ron' Klein
Ronald J. 'Ron' Klein

Ronald J. "Ron" Klein, 63, of West Freedom, went to be with the lord Tuesday evening, May 4, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital.

B. Lavier Hummel
B. Lavier Hummel

B. Lavier Hummel passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital after an extended illness.

Roberta Mae (Dreibelbis) Wenner
Roberta Mae (Dreibelbis) Wenner

Roberta Mae (Dreibelbis) Wenner, 95, of Van, affectionately known as "Grandma Birdie"went Home to her Lord and Savior Tuesday morning, May 4, 2021, following a brief period of declining health.

Frederick A. Fiscus
Frederick A. Fiscus

Frederick A. Fiscus, 83, of Marble, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 1, 2021.