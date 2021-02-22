Craig J. McMahan

Craig J. McMahan

Craig J. McMahan, 88, of Clarion, passed away Friday afternoon, Feb. 19, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on Oct. 6, 1932, in Clarion Township, son of the late Margaret McMahan.

Gary L. Moore
Obituaries

Gary L. Moore

Gary L. Moore, 79, of Marienville, formerly of Chicora, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Saturday afternoon, Feb. 20, 2021, at his residence.

Daryl J. Mullen
Obituaries

Daryl J. Mullen

Daryl J. Mullen, 84, of Nickleville, Route 38, Emlenton, Richland Township, Venango County, went to be with the Lord Saturday evening, Feb. 20, 2021, in the company of his wife and son at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Obituaries

Angela Marie 'Angel' Secules

Angela Marie "Angel" Secules, 52, a resident of 1463 Route 322, Utica, passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at her home. A complete obituary will be published Tuesday.

Francis F. Zagar
Obituaries

Francis F. Zagar

Francis F. Zagar, 98, of Franklin, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ early in the morning of Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station.

Harry W. Beemiller
Obituaries

Harry W. Beemiller

Mr. Harry W. Beemiller, 76, of Dean Road, Sandy Lake, Sandy Lake Township, passed away at 4:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at his son's home in Adairsville, Georgia.

Susan D. (Buzard) Bobbert
Obituaries

Susan D. (Buzard) Bobbert

Susan D. (Buzard) Bobbert, 73, of Fairmount City, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Roy Douglas Bunch
Obituaries

Roy Douglas Bunch

Roy Douglas Bunch, 66, of Knox, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital surrounded by his children from complications of diabetes.

Thomas Dean Crissman
Obituaries

Thomas Dean Crissman

Thomas Dean Crissman, 60 of Clintonville, passed away at home after heart complications on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.

Obituaries

Daniel William Ford

Daniel William Ford, 43, of Franklin, passed away at home following a struggle with a personal illness on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

Obituaries

Clyde W. Neal, Sr.

Clyde W. Neal, Sr., 82, of Horsecreek Road, Oil City, Cranberry Township, died early Thursday morning, Feb. 18, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.

Robert E. Reed
Obituaries

Robert E. Reed

Robert E. Reed, 94, of Cooperstown, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at The Marquette Hospice House in Meadville.

Lillian Kaye Schies
Obituaries

Lillian Kaye Schies

Lillian Kaye Schies, 94, of 31 Canton Valley Circle, Canton, Connecticut died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at The Suffield House in Suffield, Connecticut.

Christen (Schlorff) Aylesworth
Obituaries

Christen (Schlorff) Aylesworth

Christen (Schlorff) Aylesworth, 45, a resident of 316 9th St., Franklin, died peacefully at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca with her loving family by her side, following a courageous battle with cancer.

James Edwin Eakin
Obituaries

James Edwin Eakin

James Edwin Eakin, well known local businessman and owner/operator of Franklin Granite Works and Heath Memorials passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, surrounded by family after a valiant fight with an extended illness.

James H. Brown II
Obituaries

James H. Brown II

James H. Brown II, 82, of Chambersburg, formerly of Franklin, passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at the Shook Home.

Annette Kunselman Burgert
Obituaries

Annette Kunselman Burgert

Annette Kunselman Burgert, 90 of Elizabethtown, formerly of Myerstown, Worthington, Ohio, and Franklin, passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

Antoinette R. "Toni" Hannon
Obituaries

Antoinette R. "Toni" Hannon

Antoinette R. "Toni" Hannon, 86, of Franklin, passed away at 9:38 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at her residence with her daughters by her side.

Idabelle Louise Hogue
Obituaries

Idabelle Louise Hogue

Idabelle Louise Hogue, age 86, of Shippenville, passed away Wednesday morning, Feb. 17, 2021, at Christ the King Manor in DuBois.

John Charles Kahle
Obituaries

John Charles Kahle

John Charles Kahle, 65, of Knox, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at UPMC Northwest after a courageous struggle with complications from COVID-19.

Obituaries

Donald Amareld Sr. service changed

Due to the prediction of inclement weather, the private services for Mr. Donald Edward Amareld Sr. will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday Feb. 18, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

Sheryl J. Rapp
Obituaries

Sheryl J. Rapp

Sheryl J. Rapp, 69, of Tionesta passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at West Penn Hospital after a battle with cancer.

Brayton C. Rodgers
Obituaries

Brayton C. Rodgers

Brayton C. Rodgers, age 94, formerly of Oil City, passed gracefully Monday, Feb. 15th, 2021,surrounded by his family in McMurray Hills Manor in McMurray. He was a man of great faith and shared his kind spirit with all.

Rosemarie A. Berger
Obituaries

Rosemarie A. Berger

Rosemarie A. Berger of Oil City passed away peacefully at UPMC Northwest on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, after a brief illness.

Obituaries

Flinchbaugh celebration of life

A celebration of life for Jeffery Flinchbaugh will be held Saturday, Feb. 20, from 3 to 7 p.m. in the rear social hall room of the Franklin V.F.W., 411 9th St. Franklin. It is requested that no hats be worn inside the building, and those attending are asked to wear a face mask.

Janice E. Johnston
Obituaries

Janice E. Johnston

Janice E. Johnston, age 75, of Shippenville, formerly of Clarion, died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at their winter home, The Palms Resort in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Augustus William Myers
Obituaries

Augustus William Myers

Augustus William Myers, formerly of Seneca, passed peacefully from COVID-19 on Jan. 27, 2021, at Waccamaw Hospital, in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. He was 82 years old.