Crystal Jeanne Gilbert, age 59, of Titusville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 while at UPMC Northwest. Crystal was born Jan. 4, 1961 in Oil City, to the late Leland M. "Buck" Gilbert Sr. and Jeanne D. (Williams) Gilbert.
Crystal was a 1979 graduate of West Forest High School of Tionesta, and was previously employed by the Walmart stores in Clarion and in Titusville, as well as the Super Duper in Tionesta.
Lewis B. Baker Sr., age 92, of Elwood, Indiana, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at I.U. Health-Tipton Hospital following a long, well-lived life. He resided at Miller's Merry Manor in Tipton for the last year.