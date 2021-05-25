Curtis P. Baker, 87, of Carlton, died Friday, May 21, 2021 at his residence following a lengthy illness.

A complete obituary will be published at a later date.

Curtis P. Baker

Charles 'Chuck' Anderson
Charles 'Chuck' Anderson

Charles "Chuck" Anderson, 83, of Marienville, died in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 23, 2021 at his home, following a period of declining health.

Marian Davis 'Billie' Crowley
Marian Davis 'Billie' Crowley

Marian Davis "Billie" Crowley, 87, of Frankenmuth, Mich., a Pennsylvania native, passed away Thursday afternoon May 20, 2021, in Frankenmuth, following a period of declining health.

Lewis H. Ghering Jr.

Lewis H. Ghering Jr., 89, of Franklin, passed away early in the afternoon on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

William Dennis Miller
William Dennis Miller

William Dennis Miller, 69, of Parker, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, May 22, 2021, at his residence after an extended illness.

Ann R. Rembold
Ann R. Rembold

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Ann R. Rembold of Cranberry on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the age of 76. Ann was in the care of Venango VNA Hospice and passed away peacefully at her home while surrounded by her loving family.

R. Joyce Bailey
R. Joyce Bailey

R. Joyce Bailey, of Rimersburg, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, doing what she loves most in the world, sitting on her front porch.

Robert Heller celebration of life set

A celebration of life for Robert E. Heller will be held Saturday, May 29, at noon in the Franklin Knights of Columbus Hall, 1436 Liberty St. A lunch will be provided. Please bring your thoughts and memories.

Daniel C. Lafferty
Daniel C. Lafferty

Daniel C. Lafferty, 84, formerly of Oil City, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Manchester Commons in Erie, after an extended illness.

Ann L. Lucas
Ann L. Lucas

Ann L. Lucas, 68, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly Friday May 21, 2021, at Corry Memorial Hospital.

Arthur L. 'Art' Mattern
Arthur L. 'Art' Mattern

Arthur L. "Art" Mattern, 82, a longtime St. Petersburg resident, went to be with the Lord early Sunday morning, May 23, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Edward J. McMahon

Edward J. McMahon, 58, of Oil City, died Sunday morning, May 23, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.

Evelyn Rose Rust
Evelyn Rose Rust

Evelyn Rose Rust, 83, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord, with her family by her side, on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, following a short illness.

Christin Marie Visnic
Christin Marie Visnic

Christin Marie Visnic, 41, died peacefully, yet unexpectedly at 8:53 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, shortly after her arrival at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, with her loving companion, John by her side.

Dorothy Foust

Dorothy Foust of Dutch Hill, Parker, passed away Friday afternoon May 21, 2021, at UPMC-Northwest following a period of declining health.

Thomas R. Pfendler
Thomas R. Pfendler

Thomas R. Pfendler, 64, of Dublin, Ohio, formerly of Worthington, Ohio, died unexpectedly on May 17, 2021, at the UPMC Northwest emergency room in Seneca.

Carol O. Sanford
Carol O. Sanford

Carol O. Sanford, 89, beloved daughter of Anthony G. and Laura Stubbe Ohmer, wife of Kern McLennon Sanford, mother of seven, grandmother and great-grandmother, departed this life on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Sheryl A. Shick
Sheryl A. Shick

Sheryl A. Shick, 63, of Oak Ridge, died late Wednesday evening, May 19, 2021, at Penn Highlands Dubois from complications related to Covid-19.

Maxine B. Barr
Maxine B. Barr

Maxine B. Barr (nee Hart), age 83, of Twinsburg, Ohio, formerly of Rockland, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Mary Eleanor 'Ellie' Sedwick Bechtel
Mary Eleanor 'Ellie' Sedwick Bechtel

Mary Eleanor "Ellie" Sedwick Bechtel, 95, a longtime Emlenton resident and former business owner, passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in the comfort of her home she had shared with her grandson, Jason Klingler.

Garrett W. Miller
Garrett W. Miller

Garrett W. Miller, 62, of Franklin, passed away late in the evening of Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Twila J. Ritchey

Twila J. Ritchey, 93, of Clarion, formerly of Parker (Licking Township) passed away Monday afternoon May 17, 2021, at Clarion Hospital. She was the widow of William A. Ritchey.

Leona E. McDeavitt
Leona E. McDeavitt

Leona E. McDeavitt, of Butler Township, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 8:45 p.m. at the age of 84.

Aletha C. Mossburg
Aletha C. Mossburg

Aletha C. Mossburg, 83, of Vowinckel, died Monday evening, May 17, 2021, at her home following a period of declining health.

Danae Nelson
Danae Nelson

Danae Nelson, 37, of Franklin, passed away surrounded by her loving family in her home on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, after a courageous and fierce battle with cancer.

Barbara Lou Plowman
Barbara Lou Plowman

Barbara Lou Plowman, 89, of Franklin, passed away at 5:44 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

David J. Scanlon
David J. Scanlon

David J. Scanlon, age 74, Oil City, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Delores J. 'Dee' Christy
Delores J. 'Dee' Christy

Delores J. "Dee" Christy of Sandy Lake passed away at 2:10 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, at UPMC/Hamot after a brief illness. She was 86.

Craig R. Irons
Craig R. Irons

Craig R. Irons, 64, of Franklin, passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.