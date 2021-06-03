Curtis Paul Baker, 87 of Carlton, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was born Aug. 22, 1933.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms likely. High 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: June 3, 2021 @ 7:40 am
Curtis Paul Baker, 87 of Carlton, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was born Aug. 22, 1933.
Harold H. "Butch" Daum, Jr., 77 of Leeper, formerly of Butler, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.
Pastor Stephen Lester Henry, 43, of Victory Heights, joyously arrived Home into the presence of his Lord and Savior in the early hours Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
David P. Zilafro, 66, of Franklin, died peacefully at 5:54 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospice House of Wexford, following a brief battle with cancer.
Curtis Paul Baker, 87 of Carlton, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family.
Alister Lee Daubenspeck, 3, of Franklin passed away at 5:09 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh after an eight month long battle with Leukemia.
Mrs. Maxine Berdessa Brown Bickel DeGerlando, 91, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at her residence.
Stephen Lester Henry, 43, of Victory Heights, went Home to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning, June 1, 2021 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Helen Louise Irwin, 88, of Renfrew, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Concordia of Wexford.
Joyce Ann Shull Richey, 80, was a resident of Sugar Creek Station and went home to be with her Lord on May 29, 2021, after an extended illness. She spent her adult life and raised her family on South Penn Road on Bully Hill in Franklin.
H. Michael "Mike" Veltri, age 75 of Reynoldsville, died Monday, May 31, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family following a lengthy illness.
James "Jim" Russell Colwell died of natural causes on May 28, 2021, at Clarion Hospital, eight days after his 87th birthday. He passed away peacefully holding the hand of his wife of 68 years.
Christine L. Daum, age 59, of Shippenville, Pennsylvania, died on Thursday morning, May 27, 2021, at her home in Shippenville. She was born Dec. 23, 1961, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Eugene A. Gold and Clara Jane (Stover) Gold Swimm.
Marsha Rue O'Neil, 74, of Knox, completed her trusting journey and faithful walk with the Lord on Earth on Monday, May 31, 2021.
Marilyn Jean McVay Page, 62, of Utica, went to join the Lord on May 31, 2021.
Joyce Ann Shull Richey, 80, was a resident of Sugar Creek Station and went home to be with her Lord on May 29, 2021, after an extended illness. She spent her adult life and raised her family on South Penn Road on Bully Hill in Franklin.
Mrs. Thelma I. Sabella, 94, formerly of Tidioute, passed away on Sunday May 30, 2021, at 2:30 a.m. at Southwoods Assisted Living Community in Titusville.
Larry Lee Sopher, 80, of Franklin, passed away at 10:20 a.m., Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station.
Ralph J. Szeszko, 68, of Polk, passed away at his residence on Saturday, May 29, 2021.
Frederick A. Fiscus, 83, of Marble, died May 1, 2021.
Edith "Sally" Abate, 80, of Live Oak, FL passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Marian E. Heald Emmett Weaver, 96, of Emlenton, formerly of Bradford, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021 at The Collins House in Franklin.
Barbara L. Brown, 87, of Bruin, went to be with the Lord Wednesday evening, May 26, 2021, while in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.
Addison "Addie" Raine Dolby, precious daughter of Zachary Dolby and Emily Stone of Franklin, passed away after a courageous and brave battle on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh surrounded by her loving family.
Frances L. Minnick Lafferty, 90, formerly of Seneca, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Massillon, Ohio.
Patricia Mae Latshaw, 75, of Fuquay-Varina, N.C., formerly of Cranberry, peacefully passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
Linda L. Lerch, 72, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Dolores Jean Madigan, 95, of Rimersburg, formerly of Scranton, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center in Sligo.
Trueman Weaver Mills entered life on May 27, 1933, and departed on May 27, 2021. Mr. Mills was surrounded by his loving family at the time of his death at Mercy Hospital.
Homer Davis Shay of Cooperstown, passed away on Wednesday evening, May 26, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca at the age of 95. His last days on this earth were in the company of his wife and children.
Donald L. Jones, 91, of Franklin, passed on peacefully to his heavenly home early in the morning of Thursday, May 27th, 2021. Don was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend.
Raymond Anthony "Sam" Lauer, age 94, died peacefully at his home in Seneca on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, following an extended period of declining health.
Ruth (Ross) Mushrush, formerly of Franklin, passed away in San Diego, Calif., on Dec. 25, 2020, at age 102.
Robert V. Deeter Sr., 68, of Cooperstown, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie after a sudden illness.
Nelson L. Best Jr., 64, a resident of 5 Diamond St., Rouseville, died peacefully Thursday, May 20, 2021, in his home, following a period of declining health.
Edward G. Henschel Jr., 90, of Marienville, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at home.
Shirl B. Felix, 72, of Eau Claire passed away Monday evening May 24, 2021, at his residence following an illness.
Jared Francis "Jerry" Skinner, age 93, of New Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday morning, May 25, 2021, at Penn Highlands-DuBois.
Franklin C. "Butch" Neely, 61, of Rimersburg, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Saturday evening, May 22, 2021 at his home.
Beverly Ann (Shoup) Summerville, 84, of Everett, passed away quietly in her sleep on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie. Beverly had been a member of the Everett community since 1975.
Karen Sue Wilshire, 75, of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a brief illness.
1491 SR 157, Oil City. Garage sale. June 4 & 5, 9 to 5
Venus: 3351 St Rt 157. Large 2 family yard sale. This Fri…
Found expensive electronic devise near Freedom Falls. Cal…
Found Med size white dog on May 30th, Innis Street, Oil C…
POLK 1CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING On behalf of Collee…