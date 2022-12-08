Cynthia “Cindy” J. Patterson

Cynthia “Cindy” J. Patterson, 73, of Spencer, Indiana, formerly of Titusville, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Cindy was born on Nov. 17, 1949, in Titusville, to Arthur Earl Yingling and Martha Jane (Bailey) Yingling.

Donna (Hoover) Carl

Donna (Hoover) Carl from Atlantic, Pa., died peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at the age of 72 at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville.

Donald Stinebiser

Donald Stinebiser, 90, of Marienville, died late Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6, 2022, at his home following a period of declining health.

Meryle R. Aylesworth

Meryle R. Aylesworth, 91, of Franklin passed away early Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Coral E. Fox

Coral E. Fox, 88, a resident of Oakwood Heights in Oil City, died peacefully there at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

Sandra E. 'Soni' Houser

Sandra E. “Soni” Houser, 88, a well-known Franklin resident, passed away at her residence at 10:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.

John K. 'Big John' Mullen

John K. “Big John” Mullen, 59, of Emlenton, passed away Monday evening, Dec. 5, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, following a brief illness.

Thomas Robert Criner

Thomas Robert Criner, 79, of Rimersburg, passed into eternal life on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh as a result of a fall from a tree stand.

Joyce A. Maitland

Joyce A. Maitland, loving wife, mother, and resident of Kossuth, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the age of 80.

Robert L. 'Bob' Jackson

Robert L. “Bob” Jackson, age 86, of Knox, passed away Monday morning, Dec. 5, 2022, at his home following an illness.

Lorraine I. Harrah

Lorraine I. Harrah, 78, of Seneca, died unexpectedly of natural causes at her home on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Mary A. McSwain

Mary A. McSwain, 81, of Clarion, peacefully passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at her home following a decline in her health.

Nancy J. Weaver

Nancy J. Weaver, age 92, of Vero Beach, Florida, formerly of Ahrensville Road, Oil City, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach, Florida.

James H. 'Jim' Sleigher

James H. “Jim” Sleigher, 83, of Rimersburg, formally of Kissinger Mills, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Irma 'Irene' Paden

Irma “Irene” Paden, 84, of Franklin, PA., passed away Dec. 2, 2022 at UPMC-Northwest in Franklin after a brief illness.

Donald Weidner

Donald L. Weidner, 84, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, Dec. 2, 2022 at his home surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was born on Sept. 28, 1938 in Clarion; son of the late Leslie Clair and Beatrice Baker Weidner. Don was married on Oct. 5, 1958 to the former…

Philip O. Womer

Philip O. Womer, 82, of Oil City, passed away Nov. 30, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove, Harrisville.

Joyce Fleeger

Joyce Ann Fleeger, age 83, of Oil City, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, with family by her side at her residence.

Betty Rose Gordon

Betty R. Gordon, 89, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.

Carl James Sherman

Carl James Sherman, 86, of Richland Township, Venango County, passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at home following a brief illness.

Thomas 'Tom' Mong

Thomas “Tom” Mong, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the age of 84 following a life filled with moments his family will cherish forever. Tom, an outdoorsman and dedicated follower of Christ, demonstrated a fierce love for life and his family which never wavered even as h…

Blaine R. 'Herk' Frost service set

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2:30 p.m. in the Breedtown Baptist Church, 2037 Cherrytree Road, Titusville for Blaine R. “Herk” Frost.

Arthur E. 'Gene' Smith

Arthur E. “Gene” Smith, 87, of Miola, passed away early Wednesday morning, Nov. 30, 2022, at his home following a lengthy illness.

Frank B. Kendrick Jr.

Frank B. Kendrick Jr., 92, of Franklin, passed away at The Caring Place on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, after a period of declining health.

Randy J. Hamilton

Randy J. Hamilton, age 61, of Wesley, passed peacefully on Wednesday evening, Nov. 30, 2022, in Grove Manor, following an extended illness.

Kathryn E. Baker

Kathryn E. Baker, 74, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.

Billie Jo Coleman

Billie Jo Coleman, 66, of Franklin, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at her residence on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.