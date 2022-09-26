Cynthia Kaye “Cindy” Waters, 59, of Cranberry, died at her home on Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 surrounded by loved ones, following a brief cancer illness. A complete obituary will be published in Tuesday’s newspaper edition.
Sandra L. Hutchinson of Delevan, NY passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at her residence at the age of 84.
Mary Anne Gibson, age 90, passed away peacefully of natural causes with family by her side September 21, 2022 in her Chesapeake, VA home.
Kay Jean Kenemuth Gray, of Sanibel, Florida and formerly of Fern, died Sept. 15, 2022, with her family by her side. She was 80 years old.
Cheryl Elizabeth Wolozyn, 74, passed away, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Jeremy “Scoot” Kiser, 40, formerly of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 16, 2022, in Houston, Texas.
Pamela Lynn Viele, 71, of Oil City, formerly of Franklin passed away at 6:26 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at UPMC Hamot.
Amelia Lynn Shook, age 7, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, Sept. 20, 2022 at UPMC-Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh with her beloved family by her side.
Donald R. Wightman was born Dec. 30, 1936, in Pittsburgh. He died peacefully in his Franklin home, with his wife by his side, at 8:36 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
Steven Andrew Mason, 75, of Franklin, passed away at 8:52 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.
Kenneth C. Schlosser, 76, of Oil City, PA, passed away Thursday Sept. 22, 2022 at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh after an extended illness.
Hursel Stanley Smith, 82, of Janeway Street, passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at the Sisters of Charity Hospital, Buffalo, NY.
Karen S. Winger, 68, of President, passed away at 11:45 P.M. Wednesday Sept. 21, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Maximillian C. “Max”, “Chris” Serafin, 62, of Oil City, passed away Thursday Sept. 22, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Carl A. Strohmyer, 29, of Shippenville, was born on Aug. 18, 1993 and passed away on Sept. 16, 2022. Carl no longer has to fight to find his happiness. May he now see the light; feel the love and freedom that he so deserves to be surrounded by.
Jessie M. Hoover, age 92 of Lucinda, passed away Tuesday evening, September 20, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Sandra Lee Murdock, 77 of Seneca, died Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at her residence. Born, February 13, 1945 in Oil City, she was the daughter of Richard and Betty Lobaugh Cotterman. She married Olen Murdock on July 25, 2012.
Ronald R. Gessler, 85, a resident of 425 Gilfillan Street, Franklin died peacefully at 8:20 PM Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 in UPMC-Northwest, Seneca, following a period of declining health.
Cheryl E. Wolozyn, 74, formerly of Oil City, passed away on Sept. 19, 2022 in Garner, NC.
Carl Paul Redick, 65, of Longview, Texas, passed peacefully at home on Saturday, September 17, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones.
Carmella (DeSanto) Dunkerley, 86, originally from the Clarion and Oil City areas, died at Eagleview Landing Retirement Community in Exton, PA, on Monday, September 19, 2022.
Ann M. Moodie, 95, of Franklin passed away on September 9, 2022 at Sugar Creek Station.
James R. Barnes, 83, of Franklin passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 surrounded by his family.
Gerald William McClellan III (Tank, Willie, Will), age 29, unexpectedly passed away July 22, 2022 in Oil City.
Lester “Champ” G. Graham Jr., 71, of Polk, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at his residence after a period of declining health.
Michael Edward “Mike” Weckerly, 43, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 unexpectedly in North Carolina.
Nicholas D. Mitchell, age 71, of Knox, formerly of New Kensington and Kittanning, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday evening, Sept. 18, 2022, with his family by his side.
Brandy L. McKinney, 30, of Marble passed away on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.
James “Jim” Paul Exley, 85, of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in the early morning hours at Sugar Creek Station.
Donald R. Wightman, 85, a resident of 1162 Otter St., Franklin, died peacefully at 8:36 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 in his home with his wife by his side.
Gordon “Gordy” Myers, 79, of Luray, Va. (Formerly of Green Springs, Ohio) passed away on Sept. 14, 2022 following a long battle with kidney disease.
Elizabeth Ann Snyder, known by all as Betty, was born on Oct. 21, 1933 in Sparta, Wisconsin to Philip and LaVanche Murphy. She died of natural causes at the age of 88 on Sept. 16, 2022 in her home in Emlenton with her husband, sons, daughters and their spouses at her bedside.
Joseph J. Hollabaugh, 94, of Titusville, passed away Sunday afternoon Sept. 18, 2022 at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville.
Linda F. Silvis, 55, of Seneca, passed away Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at her home after a valiant fight. Born Dec. 17, 1966 in Mountain Home, Idaho, she was the daughter of Madeleine H. Thome Silvis and the late Edward L. Silvis Jr. Linda was a graduate of Oil City High School. She was the long…
Doris L. Goodman, 62, of Rimersburg, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville, Tenn.
Rev. Clayton Eugene Rhodes, 91, of Rimersburg, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Armstrong Memorial Hospital.
James Paul Exley, 85, of Franklin passed away at Sugar Creek Station on Sept. 18, 2022.
Cecil “ED” Edward Baker, 90, of Sugar Lake passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
Walter Gerald “Gerry” Miller, 93, died peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.
James Bruce McGinnis, age 88, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2022, at 5:14 a.m. at the Caring Place in Franklin.
