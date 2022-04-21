Cynthia Lou Smith of New Bethlehem passed suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
She was born on May 27, 1944, the first child of M. Karl Smith and Pauline I. Smith, and grew up in a spacious Victorian house on Penn Street with her siblings: Shirley (Shumaker), Ellen (Kline), and David. After graduating from Redbank in 1962 she married, moved to Hawthorn, and raised four children: Paula Austin, Rhonda Roldan, Marcy Morris, and Richard Shick.
Mass of Christian Burial for Steve J. Marbich will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at St. Patrick Church, Franklin, with Monsignor John J. Herbein, pastor, and Father Kyle Seyler officiating.
Daniel M. Neiswonger, 70, of Pomona Park, FL, and Strattanville, passed away on Monday, April 11th, 2022, at Hadlow Hospice in Jacksonville, FL, as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Timothy James Kay, 55, a lifelong Franklin resident, died peacefully at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove Facility at Harrisville. Tim had been confined to convalescent care since suffering injuries in an automobile accident on June 11, 2004.