Dale Arden Snow, 80, of Oil City, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
A full obituary will be published at a later date.
Updated: April 15, 2021 @ 4:33 am
Conrad "Coon" Hill, 63, of Cochranton died suddenly Monday, April 12, 2021.
Walter Eugene "Butch" Mauthe of Oil City, 80, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday morning, April 13, 2021, surrounded by family.
Virginia L. "Ginny" Murray, 77, of Oil City, died peacefully at her home surrounded by loving family at 12:53 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, following a lengthy illness.
Willivine "Whoopie" Marie Snyder, age 78, entered into Heaven on Monday, April 12, 2021. She was reunited with her loving husband, "Jack" and her mother, Wilda, who she missed so much.
William A. Hart, 74, of Franklin, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at his home.
Penny L. Grove peacefully passed away at the age of 67 years on Friday April 9, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Ronald L. Baughman "The Rock #51", 79, of Franklin, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 10:15 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Meadville Medical Center following an illness.
Harry "Hook" Dunkle, 84, of Frogtown went to his eternal resting place Sunday, April 11, 2021, at his residence.
Eugene "Sonny" Harrison Grantz, 76, of Knox, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at his home.
Robert J. "Bob" Hollobaugh, 85, of Cherrytree, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
The Petrolia Masonic Lodge No. 363 will conduct a memorial service at 7:30 p.m. this evening at Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca for their departed brother, Will Wise.
Wilmer P. "Will" Wise, 85, of Franklin, Cranberry Township, died at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Tuesday evening, April 6, 2021.
Madalene J. Herbert, age 93, of New Bethlehem, passed away Saturday morning April 10, 2021, at her home following a period of declining health.
David Richard Marchand, age 87, of Shippenville, passed away at his home Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 4:35 a.m. He was surrounded by his adoring family.
Ruth M. McElroy, 90, of Chicora, formerly of Emlenton, passed away early Saturday morning, April 10, 2021, at the Chicora Medical Center.
Gloria A. Eisenman, 77, of Strobleton passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.
Edwin "Ed" S. Geer, 72, went home to be with His Lord and Savior Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Rodger L. Shrecengost, age 51, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday morning, April 8, 2021, at his home after being stricken with a sudden illness.
On Monday, April 5, 2021, James Richard Platt, passed away at the age of 52.
Karen Lynn (Stephan) McLaine, 83, went to be with the Lord Thursday, April 1, 2021. Her love for God and the assurance of being in His presence for eternity sustained her through a struggle with illness that ultimately ended her days on earth. Her final days were spent at home surrounded by …
Jerome E. Bickel , 91, of Ranch Street in Seneca, passed to his next life Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Terry R. Byers, 62, of Kennerdell, Rockland Township, died at his home early on Thursday, April 8, 2021, following a battle with A.L.S.
William F. "Lad" Dolby, 83, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, April 7, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Carolyn B. Brown (nee Brooks), passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, at her residence in Collinsville surrounded by family after gallantly fighting COPD, Alzheimer's disease, and lung cancer.
Kathryn L. Faller, 52, of Venus, passed away unexpectedly March 17, 2021.
James R. Platt, 52, of Oil City, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021.
Paul Wilmer "Will" Wise, 85, of Franklin, Cranberry Township, passed away Tuesday evening, April 6, 2021, at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Justin Charles Zacherl, 32, of Seneca, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at his home.
Deborah Louise Bauer, 66, of Leeper, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Our beloved mother, Helen P. Foster (Moyar), 90, of Hudson, Ohio, formerly of Rouseville, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021.
Kathleen R. Fry, 75, of Franklin (Cranberry Township), died peacefully at her home Tuesday morning, April 6, 2021, following a period of declining health.
Douglas Wayne Underwood, 64, of Rimersburg, formerly of Danbury, Connecticut passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, at his home.
Doris Lucille (Brooks) Wheeling, 91, of Hanover, MA, formerly of Franklin, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Kathryn L Faller, 52, of Venus passed away unexpectedly March 17, 2021.
Jackie R. Burk, 83, of Glenwood Drive, Oil City, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Alan Dale Heckathorn, 67, of Franklin, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Sunday evening, April 4, 2021.
Nancy J. Hartle Voisin, 78, of Oil City passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Doris Lucille (Brooks) Wheeling, 91, of Hanover, Massachusetts, formerly of Franklin, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, surrounded by her family.
