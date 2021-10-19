Dale Burkhardt, age 66, of 3061 U.S. 322 Franklin, died on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, from complications due to COVID.
He was married to his childhood sweetheart, Betty Jean Crawford, for 46 years.
A celebration of life for Michael “Mike” Fedorek of Oil City, will be held Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Polish National Alliance located at 410 Seneca St., Oil City. Mike passed away Aug. 20, 2021, and he was president of the Polish National Alliance for 16 years.
Carrie R. Collins, 39, of Sugar Grove, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, following a lengthy illness.
Robert L. Delo, 90, of Buckhorn Road, died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the Snyder Memorial Home in Marienville.
James “Jimmy” Karg, 68, of Tylersburg passed away on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. A complete obituary will follow.
Allene E. (McCray) Proper, 94, of Utica, formerly of Seneca, went Home to be with the Lord Saturday evening, Oct. 16, 2021, at her home.
Merl Lloyd Grinder, 74, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
On Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, the angels came and took one of their own away.
Maxine Manson, 82, of Rimersburg, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at her home.
M. Joan Poole, 86, passed away at home on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, while in the care of her daughter, Barbara, who began to care for her in December of 2015.
Jackie Ekis, 76 of Polk passed away peacefully, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station.
Arthur D. “Art” Goodman Sr., 54, of Rimersburg, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Cynthia L. Wolbert-Green, 68, of Clarion, passed away Friday evening, Oct. 15, 2021 at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Matthew “Matt” S. Steele, 63 of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, died unexpectedly at his home Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
Janine Adams, of Franklin, Pa., entered into rest on Oct. 12, 2021. She was born on Oct. 12, 1943, in Oil City, Pa.
Francis I. “Pete” Scott, age 87, of Endeavor, Pa., went to the Lord’s Care on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Titusville Hospital, Titusville, Pa. He was born Sept. 20, 1934 in Tionesta, Pa., son of the late Walter and Ruth (Kiffer) Scott Jr.
Patricia Wesner Rex, age 65, of Canandaigua, New York, formerly of Polk, PA, passed away unexpectedly at home, on Oct. 2, 2021.
Dr. Robert “Bob” Boyce Girvan was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who cherished spending time with family.
Robert C. “Bob” Roos, 65, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes Thursday morning, Oct. 14, 2021, at Sugar Valley Lodge in Franklin.
Craig Alyn Hess, 69, of Polk, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Helen M. Wetzel, 99, of Quick Lane, Emlenton, Scrubgrass Township, a former longtime St. Petersburg resident, passed away late Tuesday evening, Oct. 12, 2021, at The Pines in Grove Manor.
William L. (Larry) Beightol, 82, of Franklin passed away at The Caring Place on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, after an extended battle with dementia.
Larry E. Hetrick, 57, of Marienville died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at UPMC Hamot following a illness.
A celebration of life gathering for Elizabeth Louise Kiser, who passed away June 8th, 2021, will take place Saturday.
Helen M. Wetzel, 99, of Emlenton, formerly of St. Petersburg, passed away late Tuesday evening, Oct. 12, 2021.
Eugene C. Elder, 72, of Cherrytree, passed away Tuesday Oct. 12, 2021, at St. Vincent Health Center in Erie.
Sandra Shreve Pickens, 78, passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Gary Dean Blystone, 69, of Kennerdell, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
Clarence “Cork” William Karns, age 86, of Oil City, went to be with our Heavenly Father in the early morning hours on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
Julia F. Shick, age 90, of New Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday morning, Oct. 12, 2021, at the Jefferson Court Personal Care Home in Brookville following a short illness.
Kenneth E. Rhoades, 64, of Oil City, went to be with his Lord, on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Trinity Living Center Skilled Nursing Home, in Grove City.
Alice Mary Engel, of Oil City, dedicated her life to taking care of others as a certified nursing assistant, most recently with U.C.I.P. Alice died unexpectedly in her sleep of cardiac complications on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the age of 61.
Carol D. Dunkle, 74, of Van, died late Sunday night, Oct. 10, 2021, at Oil City Healthcare.
Jessica A. Judy Davis, 42, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Lucinda, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at the UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh after a long, courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Professor Ronald C. Shumaker, Ph.D., 81, died at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Oct. 05, 2021.
Darlene S. Walker, 76, of Westminster, S.C., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Medical University of South Carolina.
Lori L. Gates, 71, of Knox, left this world to be reunited in Heaven with her husband on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.
Joyce M. Neider, 87, a resident of 1220 Chestnut Street, Franklin died peacefully at 5:34 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in UPMC Northwest in Seneca, as a result of complications due to COVID-19.
Mona Fox, 66, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Merle E. “Gene” Alden, 71, of Richland Township, Venango County, went Home to the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
