Dale Smith

Samuel Thomas Frantz Jr., 55, a resident of 169 Dakota Lane, Kennerdell, died peacefully at 11:52 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, shortly after his arrival in the emergency department of Penn Highlands Hospital at Brookville.
A celebration of life in honor of Tim H. Keighley, who passed away on June 5, 2022, is scheduled for Saturday, June 25, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Strattanville fire hall, 441 Washington St., Strattanville 16258.
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Diane Sue Strotman of Easton, Maryland, formerly of Knox, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the age of 84.
A memorial service for Claradean “Dean” Stiglitz will be held Saturday, June 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the family home at 2 Lincoln St., Oil City. Friends and family are invited to stop in and share their memories. Dean passed from this life Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the age of 96.