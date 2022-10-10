Dan D. Davis

Dan D. Davis

Dan D. Davis, 72, of Rimersburg, passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at his home, after a short battle with metastatic melanoma.

He was born on March 7, 1950 in Dover, OH. He was the son of the late George D. and Josephine B. (Britt) Davis.

To plant a tree in memory of Dan Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Maxine E. Burford
Obituaries

Maxine E. Burford

Maxine E. Burford, 94, of Clarion, passed away early Saturday morning, Oct. 8, 2022 at Canterbury Place in Pittsburgh.

Obituaries

Eula M. Karns

Eula M. Karns, 96, of Oil City, passed away Saturday Oct. 8, 2022 surrounded by her family.

Elaine J. Hetrick
Obituaries

Elaine J. Hetrick

Elaine J. Hetrick, 87, of Mayport and formerly of North Freedom, died on Friday afternoon, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Teresa L. 'Terri' Miller
Obituaries

Teresa L. 'Terri' Miller

Teresa L. “Terri” Miller, 69, of Mayport, passed away on Saturday morning, Oct. 8, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. She lived courageously and graciously with cancer for 18 months.

Dan D. Davis
Obituaries

Dan D. Davis

Dan D. Davis, 72, of Rimersburg, passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at his home, after a short battle with metastatic melanoma.

Michael Richard Russell
Obituaries

Michael Richard Russell

Michael Richard Russell, former Franklin resident, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at his home in Mentor, Ohio, surrounded by his loving family. Mike was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in early June, and spent 69 days in the Cleveland Clinic at various times during the past four …

Bonnie E. Cyphert
Obituaries

Bonnie E. Cyphert

Bonnie E. Cyphert, 82, of Pine Terrace, Shippenville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Elwood L. Steele
Obituaries

Elwood L. Steele

Elwood L. Steele, 84, of Clarion, passed away Thursday evening, Oct. 6, 2022, at the UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless.

Roy T. Hile
Obituaries

Roy T. Hile

Roy T. Hile, 91, of Sligo, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday Oct. 7, 2022.

Obituaries

Robert Peterson

Robert Peterson, 90, formerly of Coolspring, Pa. and Orlando, Fla., died peacefully on Sept. 11, 2022, at his home in Columbus, Ohio.

Robert L. 'Bob' Montgomery
Obituaries

Robert L. 'Bob' Montgomery

Robert L. “Bob” Montgomery, 95, a well-known Foxburg resident and respected World War II veteran, went to be with the Lord early Monday morning, Oct. 3, 2022, in the comfort of his home while in the presence of his loving family.

Valjean Beers
Obituaries

Valjean Beers

Valjean Beers, 75, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh.

David M. Bechtel 'DMB'
Obituaries

David M. Bechtel 'DMB'

David M. Bechtel “DMB”, the man, the myth, the legend, age 51, passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at his home surrounded by people that loved him and that he loved dearly. David conquered cancer in a fierce three-year journey.

Obituaries

Michael Richard Russell

Michael Richard Russell, 57, formerly of Franklin, passed away at his home in Mentor, Ohio on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, following a valiant fight with acute myeloid leukemia.

Cheryl M. 'Cricket' Gutmiller
Obituaries

Cheryl M. 'Cricket' Gutmiller

Cheryl M. “Cricket” Gutmiller, 76, a resident of 557 Sugarcreek Drive, Franklin died peacefully at 10:42 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Roy D. George
Obituaries

Roy D. George

Roy D. George, 56, of Oil City, passed away Sept. 30, 2022 at his home after an extended illness.

A.R. 'Art' Teeters
Obituaries

A.R. 'Art' Teeters

A.R. “Art” Teeters, 67, of Knox passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at the UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a brief battle with cancer.

Carol A. Rough
Obituaries

Carol A. Rough

Carol A. Rough, 78, of Franklin, passed away peacefully at home early Saturday morning, Oct. 1, 2022.

Thomas J. 'Tim' Haslett
Obituaries

Thomas J. 'Tim' Haslett

Thomas J. “Tim” Haslett, a resident of Pinoak Circle in Cranberry Township, died peacefully on Oct. 2, 2022 surrounded by his family.

Scott A. Griffen
Obituaries

Scott A. Griffen

Scott A. Griffen, 57, of Franklin, left this Earth on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, to be with his heavenly family after a two-and-a-half year battle with lung cancer.

David L. Best
Obituaries

David L. Best

David L. Best, 71, of Monterey Road, Rimersburg, passed away late Thursday afternoon, Sept. 29, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.

Obituaries

Shirley M. Jones

Shirley M. Jones, 84, of Oil City, PA., passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Paul, and her children.