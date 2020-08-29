Daniel Daugherty, 85, of Deland, Florida, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Mr. Daughterty was born Feb. 14, 1935 in Venango County to the late Lawrence and Elizabeth Daughterty.
Daniel lived in many places over the years including Oil City, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Beaufort, South Carolina, Holly Hill, Florida, Woodbine, Georgia, and Deland, Florida. He was a truck driver and salesman who retired from Roadway Express in 1993. He was named Holly Hill Man of the Year in 2007. He is a former Knight of Columbus, and he was actively involved in the Ormond Beach Presbyterian Church. Throughout his life, he survived five different types of cancer and a serious industrial accident.